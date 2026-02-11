David Malinsky to Make Solo Cabaret Debut With I WANT THE WORLD at Don’t Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

David Malinsky will make his solo cabaret debut with I WANT THE WORLD on Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at Don't Tell Mama. Seating begins at 6:15 p.m.

Currently appearing as Jack in Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Gay at Producers’ Club Theaters, Malinsky’s cabaret debut centers on self-discovery, told through songs by Stephen Sondheim, W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, Joe Raposo, Sherman Edwards, and others.

The performance features Malinsky on vocals, with Yasuhiko “Yaz” Fukuoka serving as musical director and pianist. The evening is directed by Michael Kirk Lane.

According to press notes, the show follows Malinsky as he examines long-held perceptions about himself, connection, and ambition through a selection of songs reflecting his personal journey.

Malinsky is a New York-based performer, producer, and playwright whose stage work includes Playing At War and Space Race. His film credits include Abbey Singer/Songwriter, Tormenting the Hen, Seed, and Knights of Night. In addition to performing, he has produced several independent films since 2021.

Musical director Yasuhiko Fukuoka studied at Berklee College of Music and has had work performed internationally, including appearances at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. Director Michael Kirk Lane is a Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award winner and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award recipient.

There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 minimum per person (including two drinks). The venue operates on a cash-only basis.