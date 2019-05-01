Darwin Del Fabro Takes the Stage At 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW,Broadway's Supper Club, presents Darwin Del Fabro in ''Darwin Del Fabro in NY'' FRIDAY, JUNE 14 at 9:30.

Darwin Del Fabro, Brazilian star of stage and screen celebrates the debut of his third album, Darwin Del Fabro in NY. The evening, produced and directed by Tom Guthrie, will also include selections from his first two popular recordings, Darwin Del Fabro in Rio, and Be Careful, It's My Heart. Featuring music from Irving Berlin, traditional bossa novas, and the English versions of songs by Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim, this looks to be an exciting evening for fans of the American Songbook, Samba, and Jazz.

Darwin Del Fabro in ''Darwin Del Fabro in NY'' on JUNE 14 at 9:30 plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54thStreet)FRI, JUNE 14 at 9:30There is a $30-40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

More About Darwin Del Fabro

Darwin Del Fabro Was in the Original Brazilian Productions of Shrek The Musical, Fiddler on The Roof, The Wizard of Oz and was in the hit Brazilian soap opera, "Ligações Perigosas"(based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses).

He recently starred as Puck in a Midsummer Night's Dream with the Juneberry Collective, as Adam in The Feather Dosen't Fall Far From The Tree at Signature Theatre and Dominic in ''Real the play'' at the Tank.

Darwin has two albums, the cast recording of The Irving Berlin Revue, "Be Careful, It's My Heart" and "Darwin Del Fabro in Rio.

More About Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You