Darron Hayes, Bobbi Mackenzie & More to Star in MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: AN ODE TO BLACK MUSICALS VOL. 2

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Make Them Hear You: An Ode to Black Musicals Vol. 2. On Monday, July 11, 2022, paying homage to Black Musicals written by Black Creatives. Hear songs from, Passing Strange, It Ain't Nothin' but the Blues, the Color Purple, Bring in da Noise Bring in da Funk, & more! You'll be hearing a variety of musical theatre works with hints of blues, jazz, funk, and everything in between. The show will also be showcasing pieces written by 3 up and coming Black Writers in the NYC area - Joriah Kwamé, Ashley Hazzard, and Robert Lee Poole III. Music directed by Gary Mitchell Jr, with Corey Rawls on drums, and Aamir Juman on the bass, this is sure to be a fun and electrifying show that no theatre or music lover should miss!

Darron Hayes, Bobbi Mackenzie, Akron Watson, & More in "Make Them Hear You: An Ode to Black Musicals Vol 2" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 11, 2022. There is a $15- $25 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS



Akron Watson (Black No More, Hamilton)

Keisha Gilles (Aladdin, Book of Mormon)

Bobbi Mackenzie (School of Rock Broadway, Macbeth on Broadway)

Darron Hayes (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat the MUNY)

Nikisha Williams (Hamilton National Tour, Color Purple National Tour)

J. Andrew Speas (Spamilton: An American Parody, Stompin at the Savoy Workshop)

Austin Rivers (Spamilton National Tour, Philoctetes - Disney on Classic)

Nigel Richards (Spamilton: An American Parody)

Kala Ross (For Colored Girls... on Broadway)

Yewande Odetoyinbo (the Color Purple at Signature Theater)

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months.