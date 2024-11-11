Daniel Reichard's READY FOR CHRISTMAS to Play The Cutting Room in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway and concert stage star Daniel Reichard, best known for portraying Bob Gaudio in the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys, will return to the New York City stage with his sixteenth annual holiday concert, READY FOR CHRISTMAS, at The Cutting Room on December 17th at 8:00 PM. The one-night-only engagement will include highlights from all previous editions of his Christmas show, which has played multiple New York City venues including Lincoln Center's Kaplan Penthouse, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, the Triad, and the Alvin Ailey Theatre.

Reichard's READY FOR CHRISTMAS will feature a mix of holiday classics from the sacred to the eccentric, all connected through Reichard's heartfelt and sometimes brazen storytelling. Reichard jokes, “The holiday season is like tax season. It's going to happen whether you like it or not, so you might as well be ready. And have some fun. Truly, I love this time of year, and I'm glad that I've kept the tradition of doing this Christmas show alive. People can get together, hear these classic songs accompanied by a fabulous band, forget their worries, and celebrate life.”

Jesse Vargas, who orchestrated and arranged Reichard's holiday EP, “Under the Mistletoe,” serves as musical director and conductor.

Fans can expect a mix of beloved holiday carols, contemporary Christmas songs, and some special surprises that reflect the spirit of the season.

Daniel Reichard is best known for his celebrated performance as Rock n' Roll Hall of Famer Bob Gaudio in the Original Broadway Cast of the Tony-winning musical, JERSEY BOYS, and is featured on the show's multi-platinum, Grammy-winning album. His signature style and talent paved the way to starring roles in New York City and beyond, including his portrayals of Candide in Leonard Bernstein's CANDIDE at Lincoln Center's New York City Opera, pop artist Keith Haring in The Public Theater's production of RADIANT BABY, Man in THE THING ABOUT MEN (cast album), Emmet in Jim Henson's EMMET OTTER'S JUGBAND CHRISTMAS, and multiple characters in the world-famous musical revue, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY. Across the United States, Reichard has been seen onstage at multiple regional theatres, including the Goodspeed Opera House, North Shore Music Theatre, the St. Louis MUNY, and the Weston Playhouse. Over the past decade, Reichard has toured the world with his fellow JERSEY BOYS co-stars as a founding member of the vocal group, The Midtown Men. Together, The Midtown Men have performed over 1,000 concerts and have recorded two albums and two television specials for public television. As a concert singer, Reichard has guest starred with 35 major symphonies, including the Boston Pops, the National Symphony, and the Philadelphia Pops. Over the past decade, his solo engagements have sold-out New York City's most prestigious venues including Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club, The Cutting Room, the Alvin Ailey Theatre, Joe's Pub and Ars Nova. His Christmas album, “Under the Mistletoe,” can be found on iTunes. Follow his fan pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Bill Westmoreland

