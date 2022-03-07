Daniel Quadrino to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY

The new Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway hosted by talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers at BAR 9 (807 9th Ave) will welcome Broadway performer and singer/songwriter Daniel Quadrino on Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 as this week's special guest. Daniel Quadrino has been seen on Broadway in WICKED, NEWSIES, and BYE BYE BIRDIE. He was also a part of the first national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as Mike Teavee. Daniel will be chatting with Rye all about his exciting career on Broadway, his single "Feel Your Love and creating your own music as an artist, and SO much more!

This week's show is sponsored by the Off-Broadway hit musical sensation JERSEY BOYS. JERSEY BOYS has generously donated the prizes for Rye to giveaway to audience members during the Broadway trivia segment of the show. You can currently catch JERSEY BOYS at New World Stages. You never know what other surprises or giveaways Rye might have in store for the evening!

There is NO SHOW next week on March 17, and then on March 24 Mia Pinero (Maria u/s in the recent revival of West Side Story) is the special guest!

Guests can expect a night to remember for any Broadway fan, including Broadway trivia, Broadway memorabilia giveaways, and prizes that could include FREE tickets to Broadway shows and more! So make sure you do not miss a show because you never know what prizes might be given out. In the past prizes have included one-of-a-kind signed playbills, broadway posters, tickets to shows, and more!!

There is no food or drink minimum, no cover charges, and no reservations for audiences to attend. The show starts promptly at 7:30 pm and goes on until 8:30 pm.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway debuted on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and continues every Thursday at 7:30 pm. The purpose of this show is to bring a Broadway-themed talk show to the theatre district that is easily accessible for all Broadway and theatre lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Thrown into all this fun is also Broadway trivia, including free shots, giveaways, and more for those who answer correctly.

Past guests have included Ben Cameron, Drew Gasparini, Hannah Cruz, Michael Mott, Michael Kushner, Robert Bannon, Alyssa Wray (American Idol Top 9), Robbie Rozelle, and many others!

All artists are subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests.

You can learn more about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway by visiting www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends and www.bar9ny.com.

ABOUT RYE MYERS

Rye Myers is a talk show Host, Producer, and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!". He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, LLC and RyeTheNewsGuy.com, the latter of which he has run for over six years. Rye's infectious, energetic, and compassionate style to connect with people has landed him interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others! Rye has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream project, and more.

He is also the Host and Exec Producer of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway; the popular FREE Broadway-themed variety talk show at BAR 9 on Thursdays at 7:30 pm. And he Hosts and Producers "Live with Rye!" his digital streaming talk show series on YouTube that premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 6 pm.

BROADWAY: WICKED (ensemble, Boq understudy), NEWSIES (Albert, Crutchie/Davey understudy), and BYE BYE BIRDIE (Teen Ensemble, Hugo Peabody understudy) 1sr National Tour: CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (Mike Teavee) Regional: Fly (La Jolla Playhouse), Newsies (PCLO, The Muny) Fully Committed (TWN) keep up on social TikTok/Instagram @dannyquadrino