DUELING PIANOS BOOZY BRUNCH Returns For MLK Weekend, Valentine's Weekend and St. Pat's Weekend

After months of sold out shows, Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos is continuing to host monthly Dueling Pianos brunches at Patrick's in Times Square!

For just $45, you get bottomless mimosas & marys, plus the nonstop, all-request singalong, laugh-along, drink-along show that's been selling out since 2010.

The menu will feature items inspired by NYC, in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood.

Upcoming shows; January 19, February 16 ,and March 15 at Patrick's, 259 West 42nd St.NYC 10036. Doors open at 12:30, showtime is 1:30pm. Tickets available at www.ShakeRattleRollPianos.com.





