DUELING PIANOS BOOZY BRUNCH Returns Every Sunday In December, New Years Day And More!

Article Pixel Dec. 16, 2019  

After five sold out shows, Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos will host monthly Dueling Pianos brunches at Patrick's in Times Square!

For just $45, you get bottomless mimosas & marys, plus the nonstop, all-request singalong, laugh-along, drink-along show that's been selling out since 2010. The menu will feature items inspired by NYC, in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood.

Tickets to Saturday Night NYC Dueling Pianos shows are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/33455 and a full performance calendar can be found here http://www.shakerattlerollpianos.com/tour-dates/.

