Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DRUNK MUSICALS to Begin Open Run Every Monday and Saturday at Green Fig Piano Bar in April

This fun, 90-minute interactive show for audiences 21 and over takes musical highlights from your favorite musicals and set them to a parody script.

Mar. 09, 2023  
DRUNK MUSICALS to Begin Open Run Every Monday and Saturday at Green Fig Piano Bar in April

ZABAR ENTERTAINMENT will present Drunk Musicals every Monday at 8:30 PM and Saturday at 9:30 PM starting April 10 at Green Fig Piano Bar (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). This fun, 90-minute interactive show for audiences 21 and over takes musical highlights from your favorite musicals and set them to a parody script, telling the story of each musical (while poking fun at it) so even your favorite non-Broadway lover will understand the premise of the show. The actors are challenged to perform the show while the audience has the ability to send them shots. The sobriety of these actors is completely in the audience's hands. Drunk Musicals performs parodies of Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more. Half scripted, half improv, you will never see the same show twice. Drunk Musicals was created by producer Kaylee MacKnight and music director Michael Ferrara.

Drunk Musicals started at New York's West End Lounge over six years ago when Kaylee was working the Monday night open mics. At the time, she was binging "Drunk History" and one night she thought: "Why not combine the two? Why not sing musicals while the audience sends shots to challenge the actors? Most of these people who attended the open mic were doing it anyways!" She came up with the concept of it being like a "cast party" to parody musicals, get drunk, but also tell the story of it so that people who haven't seen the show would understand the concept and eventually want to go see the actual production. After a lot of asking around, Kaylee was introduced to Michael, who was immediately on board. Michael put together the music and handled all of the orchestrations. The first show was Thoroughly Modern Millie and it played to a sold-out house. Drunk Musicals was born.

Kaylee MacKnight

(co-creator/producer) is a NYC based performer and producer. After obtaining a BA in Musical Theatre at The University of Alabama, she has worked professionally in the city for over seven years. When not producing or performing, she works in real estate at City Wide Apartments where she enjoys finding people their next dream apartment. Some of her favorite credits include Next to Normal, Merrily We Roll Along, Ex-Gay: The Musical, and Elphaba in the Drunk Musicals production of Wasted: The Story of Some Drunk Bitches from Oz.

Michael A. Ferrara

(co-creator/music director) is a versatile and eclectic musician, equally at home in such diverse roles as conducting symphonic repertoire and performing in musical theater and opera pit orchestras. Having studied trumpet performance at Interlochen Arts Academy, he went on to study at Otterbein University, where he served as the founder of the school's new music ensemble, Red Noise. He went on to complete a M.M. in Orchestral Conducting at Bard College-Conservatory of Music, where he studied with faculty such as Harold Farberman, Joan Tower, and Dawn Upshaw to name a few. Ferrara currently resides in New York City. His recent credits include: The Music Man (Broadway), Flying Over Sunset (Broadway), Wicked (Broadway), Rock of Ages (New World Stages), Music Director and Conductor: Bernstein's Peter Pan at Bard's Summerscape Festival, and Associate Music Director (Jersey Boys, Ogunquit Playhouse). Ferrara has been working with Philip Glass to present a new theatrical work internationally.

Drunk Musicals will be performed Monday at 8:30 PM and Saturday at 9:30 PM starting April 10 at Green Fig Piano Bar (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). Tickets are $60 for premium seating, $55 for regular seating, and $19-35 for bar seating. For

Tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.




Video: & JULIETs Daniel J. Maldonado Performs Reality From ALONE at The Green Room 42 Photo
Video: & JULIET's Daniel J. Maldonado Performs 'Reality' From ALONE at The Green Room 42
Watch Daniel J. Maldonado 'Reality' from Alone, a new musical by Dean Tyler K!
Crystal Monee Hall to Debut Original Music at 54 Below This Month Photo
Crystal Monee Hall to Debut Original Music at 54 Below This Month
Black Theatre Coalition fellow Crystal Monee Hall will debut her original music in a solo show titled The Music of Crystal Monee Hall at 54 Below on Sunday, March 19th at 9:30PM.
Angie Schworer and Klea Blackhurst Join The Rigano Songbooks Ninth Annual Ides Of March Ex Photo
Angie Schworer and Klea Blackhurst Join The Rigano Songbook's Ninth Annual Ides Of March Extravaganza
Brothers David Rigano and Paul Rigano are back at the famous cabaret venue, Don't Tell Mama for the ninth iteration of their annual Ides of March Extravaganza, their first live concert since 2019! The 9th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza will take place on March 19th at 7pm.
Julie Benko Joins Jason Kravits At Birdland Photo
Julie Benko Joins Jason Kravits At Birdland
OFF the TOP! with JASON KRAVITS, the Award-Winning Completely Improvised Cabaret, Returns to Birdland Theater March 27th at 8:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Julie Benko Joins Upcoming OFF THE TOP! With Jason Kravits at the Birdland TheaterJulie Benko Joins Upcoming OFF THE TOP! With Jason Kravits at the Birdland Theater
March 13, 2023

OFF the TOP! with JASON KRAVITS, the award winning, completely improvised musical, returns to Birdland Theater on March 27th at 8:30pm.
Cara Rose DiPietro, Carolina Rial, and More Set For 54 BELOW SINGS CARRIE UNDERWOODCara Rose DiPietro, Carolina Rial, and More Set For 54 BELOW SINGS CARRIE UNDERWOOD
March 13, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Cara Rose DiPietro, Kate Coffey, Faye Telemaco-Beane and more in 54 Below Sings Carrie Underwood on April 2nd at 9:30pm. Whether you know her from season 4 of “American Idol” or from playing “Before He Cheats” loudly as you cry in your shower, you'll be “Blown Away” by 54 Sings Carrie Underwood.
The Cookers, Jihye Lee, and More to Play Birdland This MonthThe Cookers, Jihye Lee, and More to Play Birdland This Month
March 11, 2023

Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Orchestra.
Storm Large, Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar, and More To Play 54 Below Next WeekStorm Large, Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week
March 11, 2023

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
Jazz Vocalist Tawanda to Celebrate New Album SMILE at Chelsea Table + Stage in AprilJazz Vocalist Tawanda to Celebrate New Album SMILE at Chelsea Table + Stage in April
March 10, 2023

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present acclaimed vocalist Tawanda, winner of the 2020 Sarah Vaughan Vocal Jazz Competition and the 2023 Bistro Award for Jazz Vocalist – on Thursday, April 20 at 7:00 PM.
share