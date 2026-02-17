DECADE BY DECADE Celebrates the 1990s at The Green Room 42 in February 2026

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lace up your combat boots, grab your flannel, and queue up the CD player - Decade by Decade is back at The Green Room 42 with its fifth electrifying installment, celebrating the unforgettable sounds of the 1990s. The musical time machine lands for one night only on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026 at 9:30 PM, promising a high-energy journey through the decade that gave us boy bands, girl power, grunge, and iconic pop anthems.

Curated and directed by Sydney Stephan, Decade by Decade: 1990's blends powerhouse vocals, theatrical storytelling, and a live band to reimagine the era's biggest hits in a fresh, dynamic way. The evening will feature music made famous by legends such as Toni Braxton, Backstreet Boys, Faith Hill, and Alanis Morsiette, capturing everything from pop and R&B to alternative rock and powerhouse ballads that defined a generation.

This installment boasts a powerhouse lineup of Broadway and cabaret talent:

Olivia London, Michael Stolar, Abby Hope Davis, Nicole Kolitsas, Funmi Erinle, Khyla Jhoy Aguirre, Shae Duggan, Kimi Handa Brown, Miclo Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez, Matthew White, Markia Nicole Smith, Stephen Coakley, Mey Averett, Giuliana Augello, Nino Ruggeri, Aiyana Greene, Gabriel M Henry, Amanda Gomes, and Sharon Lita. Also featuring and hosted by Mary Nikols.

The band features Sydney Stephan and Patrick Morgan.

Audiences are encouraged to come dressed in their best '90s look and get ready to jam - Decade by Decade: 1990's is more than a concert; it's a full-out throwback party.