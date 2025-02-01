Cult Classics Cabaret Set for The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present “Celebrating Musicals Too Bold for the Mainstream” where up-and-coming talents tackle cult classics on February 6, 2025. Step into the world of the weird, the wild, and the wonderfully offbeat! Cult Classics Make A Comeback brings the most iconic songs from some of the greatest cult classic musicals and musical films to life on stage.

From the haunting melodies of Carrie and the rock 'n' roll madness of Rocky Horror to the dark humor of Heathers and the futuristic thrills of Repo! The Genetic Rock Opera and the artistic rebellion of Lempicka, this cabaret celebrates the shows that have become underground sensations and captured the hearts of die-hard fans. Whether you're a longtime devotee or new to these hidden gems, join us for a night of show-stopping performances and nostalgic tunes that are too unforgettable to stay in the shadows!

The full cast includes Aaron Dix, Adam Magmacca, Alexander Ullian, Alice Franssen, Allison Calabrese, Audrey Latt, Blake Gioviti, Courtney Burnett, Hadly Patterson, Kevin Riddagh, Marion Stenfort, Molly Morgan, Olivia DeFilippo, Raleigh Tyler, Sydney Holliday, Yeji Shin, Julia Francis (producer), and Max Tootleman (producer). Accompanying the cast is Joshua Turchin.

Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – established in 2017 and located in the heart of the Theater District at YOTEL Times Square – is a sophisticated cabaret venue renowned for its vibrant and diverse programming. Recognized by The New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot”, lauded by Playbill as "The Place for New Musicals", and celebrated by Time Out New York for hosting the “Best Cabaret Show of 2024”, The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of New York City's theatrical nightlife.

The venue offers a thoughtfully curated lineup of intimate live performances, featuring established stars and emerging talent across theater, music, and entertainment. With no food or drink minimum and ticket options as affordable as student rush prices, The Green Room 42 fosters an inclusive and accessible experience for all audiences, cultivating a welcoming and dynamic cabaret community.

Comments