Crystal Monee Hall to Debut Original Music at 54 Below This Month

Black Theatre Coalition fellow Crystal Monee Hall will debut her original music in a solo show titled The Music of Crystal Monee Hall at 54 Below on Sunday, March 19th at 9:30PM. She and guest artists collaborate on this evening to celebrate her work.

The performance will feature Casey Erin Clark, Adee David, John Edwards, Kevin Gardener, Amber Iman, Allen Rene Louis, Kyle Taylor Parker, and Tasha Michelle.

T. Oliver Reid, BTC co-founder says, "Black Theatre Coalition feels especially grateful that our first BTC Composer Fellow is Crystal Monee Hall. Crystal continues to show herself as a consummate artist and we are thrilled to follow her on this journey. This evening of her music will be nothing short of miraculous."

Hall is currently the Sony Music Group composition fellow through the Black Theatre Coalition.

The Sony Music Group Fellowship is a partnership with Musicians United for Social Equity in which one composer is given funds at their discretion to work on independent projects throughout the year and opportunities sourced for them by the BTC team. The inaugural Fellow, Crystal Monee Hall, continues to have a varied career as a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and actress.

Scott Farthing, SVP of Sony Music Masterworks and Masterworks Broadway said, "Sony Music Group is proud to sponsor the BTC Composing Fellowship. This Fellowship is not only essential to the future of the theatre industry, but it's also a part of Masterworks Broadway's philosophy to be trailblazers in developing new, diverse, Broadway Talent."

Over the past year, BTC has been able to support its 40 plus Fellows and Apprentices with more than $1,000,000 of funding. Their goal in 2023 is to raise a glass and celebrate the 500% growth of black professionals working in the theater industry, and they are well on their way. In their second year, the program will work with 18 offices, 16 productions, and 7 program collaborators. There are 48 participants in the program this year, including 26 Broadway fellows, 18 apprentices, 6 Broadway Across America fellows, and one observer.

"Our mission, to remove the illusion of inclusion in the American Theatre by building a sustainable, ethical roadmap toward employment for Black Professionals" continues to lead us into meaningful partnerships throughout our industry and beyond. We realized from the very beginning that this would be no Band-aid fix but a true shift in the theatre model...on Broadway and throughout the entire industry,

We are beginning to mobilize, implement and transform through the work of our fellows and apprentices. This is truly just the beginning of a theatrical shift." - Founders of Black Theatre Coalition

The Black Theatre Coalition provides paid opportunities for emerging, mid-career, and career-changing Black theatre professionals to gain real job experience while developing a viable pathway to continued work in the industry as producers, managers, designers, directors, choreographers, and all other offstage positions. The goal of BTC Fellowships and Apprenticeships is to support working artists in fostering meaningful relationships with industry leaders and forming a sustainable pipeline to change the American theatre fundamentally.

For more information about the Black Theatre Coalition, visit their website www.BlackTheatreCoalition.org

For partnership inquiries email - Partnership@blacktheatrecoalition.org

For submissions - Submissions@blacktheatrecoaliton.org

ABOUT BLACK THEATRE COALITION

Black Theatre Coalition was founded by T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams during the Summer of 2019. They identified the disparity between the growing inclusivity onstage, versus the almost non-existence of Black professionals off stage. They invited their colleague, Reggie Van Lee, to join them as Co-Founder in their march towards dismantling the systemically racist and biased ideology in the theatrical job space. Black Theatre Coalition officially filed as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) in June of 2020. Get the latest news regarding Fellowships and BTC programming by subscribing to any of our several social channels: https://linktr.ee/blacktheatrecoalition