Cristina Fontanelli's A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN TWO to be Presented at Feinstein's/54 Below

Award-winning singer/actor/PBS-TV host, Cristina Fontanelli, returns to Feinsteins/54 Below in A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Two on Tuesday, October 12 at 7 PM.

A Feinstein's regular, Boston Pops soloist, PBS-TV host for Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble and Il Volo, and Award-winning actor (Cutting Room International Film Festival/Venus International Film Festival Las Vegas), Fontanelli returns after her debut of Love, Italian Style, with a brand new show. Fontanelli will offer Broadway standards, plus an international journey through song by a "girl" from Brooklyn (and Hoboken, just like Sinatra) who has traveled the world, and sung for Presidents, sheiks and VIPs.

Fontanelli is known through her recordings, her appearances on TV, radio, in concert, nightclubs, and opera, and through her acting debut on network television. She has appeared as PBS-TV/NY affiliates host for Andrea Bocelli's "Live From Central Park" also starring Celine Dion and Tony Bennett; for the "Il Volo Takes Flight" special; Vienna Boys Choir and Qi Gong PBS-TV Specials. In November 2014 she was chosen by the Italian government as a world-wide representative of the Puglia region to sing in Bari, Italy.

For more information and for tickets, please go to www.54below.com or https://cristinafontanelli.com