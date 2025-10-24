CreateTheater New Works Cabaret is Coming to the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CreateTheater will present the CreateTheater New Works Cabaret, a two-night showcase and fundraiser in support of the company's mission to develop new works for the stage.

The cabaret will be held at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Thursday, November 13 and Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 9:30 PM. All proceeds will directly support CreateTheater's ongoing developmental programming for emerging writers.

Each evening will highlight songs from original musicals currently in development within the CreateTheater community, offering audiences an early look at new work while directly contributing to the next stages of their development.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2025, 9:30 PM

Featured works:

• Green the Musical - Book by Kathryn Komsa Schmidt; Music by Dante DiMicco, Kathryn Komsa Schmidt, Elliot Sokolov and Justin Schmidt

• Miss Humanity - Book & Lyrics by Michael DiGaetano; Music by Jonathon Lynch

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2025, 9:30 PM

Featured works:

• Paper Brigade - Music by Debra Caplan; Book by Cecelia Raker; Lyrics by Debra Caplan and Cecelia Raker

• Little Things - Book by David H. Smith; Music by David H. Smith and Tom Fosnocht

• Ugly! A Christmas Sweater Story - Book, Music & Lyrics by Mark Butler