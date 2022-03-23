Come To FLOWERS NOW An Evening Of Music Uplifting Trans Womxn & Femmes At Le Poisson Rouge

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 23, 2022  

Celebrate the beginning of spring at Flowers Now, a night dedicated to celebrating the beauty that is transness and femininity. These artists cover a wide range of genres keeping this show eclectic and uplifting.

Performing will be: Michael Love Michael, a rare brand of pop artist who always employs a personal touch. Medusa, a self-titled 'revenge pop' musician finding inspiration in hip hop. And Demi God, a dynamic duo whose rock and hip hop roots have allowed them to flourish in a genre all their own.

Rounding out the bill is poetic singer-songwriter Nussy Andrews and seasoned DJ and composer Antpuke w/ Special Guest Quay Dash. To top it all off the night will be hosted by comedian and icon Ross Days.

Don't forget your flowers! This night is about showing up for each other and creating a positive space, so come join us on 4.14!

Learn more at Flowers Now.

