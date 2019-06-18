Chris Stevens Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below In LIVIN' THE DREAM

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Chris Stevens in "Livin' the Dream" on Friday, July 12 at 9:30PM. Chris Stevens ecstatically returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after debuting his first solo show "UNWRITTEN" two and half years ago. Currently unemployed, (that's SHOWBIZ kids) Chris recently finished a year on the road with Jersey Boys where he played Nick Massi in the Tony Award Winning Musical. He has also appeared in the national touring companies of Mamma Mia! (Sky), and CATS (Rum Tum Tugger), as well as various other regional theatre productions up and down the East Coast. Feinstein's/54 Below Goers can expect a brand new show with diverse songs filled of laughter and love, as well as random, comical stories which will shed some more light on the good, bad, and ugly of what it takes to be "Livin' the Dream."

Chris Stevens was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Somerdale, NJ. He has been living in NYC since 2012 in between the various jobs that have taken him all over this beautiful country. Graduating from DeSales University in 2011 with a BA in Musical Theatre and Communication, Stevens immediately went on the road with CATS, where he had the honor of playing the Rum Tum Tugger on the 30th Anniversary tour. After moving to New York City, Chris worked regionally for a bit before going back out on the road with Mamma Mia! as Sophie's fiance, Sky. In 2017, Chris finally booked the show he moved to the city to be in, Jersey Boys. For a year, he got to travel around North America playing one of the original Four Seasons, Nick Massi. Other regional credits include: Elf (Buddy) at Syracuse Stage, Grease (Kenickie) at the John W. Engeman Theatre, Theatre by the Sea, and Totem Pole Play House, Tarzan (Tarzarn) at the White Plains Performing Arts Center, Footloose (Cowboy Bob, Travis) at the Fulton Theatre, South Pacific (Lil' Abner) at the Walnut Street Theatre, The Sound of Music at Paper Mill Playhouse, CATS(Tugger) at Theatre by the Sea, 1776 (Rev. Witherspoon) at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. A fun fact about Chris is that in 2016, he placed TOP 40 out of a nationwide search for the "LIVE with Kelly and You" Competition, where contestants competed to be Kelly Ripa's co- host for a day. In March of 2017, Stevens made his NYC debut right here at Feinstein's/54 below with his nearly sold out solo show "Unwritten."

Chris is thrilled to announce that he will once again be joined by the same band that accompanied his first solo show, "Unwritten" back in March of 2017, right here at Feinstein's/54 Below! Stephen Ferri will be the Musical Director, as well as play the piano for the show. Stephen will be joined by Paul Heaney on guitar, Chris Agar on bass, and Aaron Drescher on drums. Asher Dubin will be returning to sing back-up alongside, new to the team, Sarah Cane, who will be joining both Mr. Dubin and Mr. Stevens.

Chris has invited some very special guests to be a part of his show as well. The first has been a part of two recent Tony Award winning productions on Broadway, and the second has personally earned a Tony Award for an all time classic performance. Both will be announced at a later date, but be sure not to miss this special occasion where moments come full circle for Chris.

Sarah Crane: (Back-up Singer) is an actor and choreographer from Miami, FL. She met Chris doing Footloose at the Fulton Theatre In Lancaster, PA. Check out www.sarahcrane.net for more of what she will be up to. @saritacrane

Asher Dubin: (Back-up Singer)- is excited to be back at Feinstein's/54 Below singing with some of his favorite humans. Previous roles include Eugene in The Body Politic (NYMF), Not Dead Fred in Spamalot (54 Sings Spamalot), Margaret Meade in Hair (PSCS), Hysterium in ...Forum(PSCS), and the color Orange in Joseph...Dreamcoat (when I was 6).

Stephen Ferri: (Music Director/Piano) has worked on over 150 productions in his varied career as a music director, orchestrator, keyboardist/programmer and stage/production manager. He has had the privilege to work On & Off Broadway, NYMF, Westchester Broadway Theatre, White Plains PAC, and numerous other venues across the country. Favorite credits include Disney's On the Record, Tuck Everlasting, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, War Paint, Dogfight, Color Purple, Bare, Avenue Q, Spring Awakening & Next To Normal. Stephen Currently is the Executive Producer of White Plains PAC.

Paul Heaney (Guitar) is a disciple of the Holy Trinity of Jazz, Punk Rock & Musical Theatre. He has performed in some of the most hollowed places across the country and some of the biggest dives on the Jersey Shore. His hero's are William S. Burroughs, John Coltrane, and Johnny Marr. In his spare time he reads books and works on his operatic adaptation of Dante's Inferno

Chris Agar (Bass) is a NYC-based bassist, Musical Director, and arranger with roots in Metro Detroit. Although formally trained in the jazz idiom, Chris' skillful musicianship and collaborative approach have allowed him to forge artistic relationships spanning multiple genres. He regularly performs with a number of Indie bands and is actively involved in cabaret and subs on Broadway.

Aaron Drescher (Drums), originally from Albany, New York, is a New York City based drummer, songwriter, and multi- instrumentalist. Drescher has been performing in the NYC theatre, cabaret, and club scene for the last five years. He has toured nationally and internationally with the multi- Tony award winning musical Kinky Boots, Elf, and Two On Tap, as well as various bands, artists, and cabaret acts.Recently, Aaron originated the drum book for the Off-Broadway punk/pop thriller We Are The Tigers. Aaron's playing can also be heard in the Hollywood drama film, The Choice, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, as well as the documentary, Fathers of Football. As a songwriter, Drescher has been featured in the legendary New York Songwriters Circle at the Bitter End in New York City

Chris Stevens in "Livin' the Dream" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:30PM. There is a $25-60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

