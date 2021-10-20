Chelsea Table + Stage Announces “BADASS BRUNCH”

THE FALL 2021 SEASON FEATURING JAZZ , FUNK , BLUES , BIG BAND AND MORE

WITH A VARIETY OF HIGH-ENERGY ENSEMBLES INCLUDING

THE HIGH STANDARDS ORCHESTRA, BLACK TIE BRASS,

HAZMAT MODINE AND GOTHAM KINGS

ALTERNATE SUNDAY AFTERNOONS AT 2:00 PM

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - has announced the Fall 2021 season for its trademark "Badass Brunch." Presented on alternate Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM, the venue showcases a variety of exciting and creative ensembles that always pack a punch, from New Orleans brass and rock, to funk, blues, and big band. And each occasion is perfectly paired with the venue's acclaimed American cuisine from acclaimed Executive Chef Eric Purugganan, a curated wine list, and specialty cocktails. Tickets are $22. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Sunday, October 24 - The HSO (HIGH STANDARDS ORCHESTRA)

The HSO presents Great American songs of the last 100 years, reimagined. Veteran drummer Graham Hawthorne leads an all-star ensemble of the finest musicians and singers in New York City in a refreshing, toe-tapping reinvention of The Great American Songbook. The party doesn't stop at the late 1950s, so songs from the classic period mix seamlessly with hits of the modern era. An irresistible treat for your feet, heart and mind, this show features Vivian Sessoms and Jim Mola on vocals.

Sunday, November 7 - BLACK TIE BRASS

Black Tie Brass is a horn-driven jazz and funk band from NYC that combines the presence of New Orleans brass with the soul of a funk band to create a musically invigorating experience. The ensemble draws from many genres such as jazz, pop, funk, R&B, and hip-hop.

Sunday, November 21 - HAZMAT MODINE

Hazmat Modine presents a sonic melting pot in which all genres merge to form one, a unique combination of blues, swing, music from Eastern Europe, folk, and more. According to Rhythms Magazine, "There is, in all likelihood, no other American band that so definitively captures the true meaning of roots music than Wade Schuman's 9-piece New York collective. Whilst touchstones abound, and lashings of blues, New Orleans flavored jazz and funk, Calypso, Balkanova, Klezmer, Gypsy Jazz, and African grooves are all thrown in the crucible, what comes out is entirely original and intoxicating."

Sunday, December 5 - GOTHAM KINGS

Gotham Kings is a high energy immersive jazz experience led by two-time Grammy-nominated trumpeter Alphonso Horne. The all-star band that weaves the sound of New Orleans, funk, jazz, and hip-hop to bring a celebratory spirit that uplifts every room they play. Gotham Kings uses the virtuosity of the young Louis Armstrong and innovative genius of King Oliver to take you on a journey of sound that encompasses the history of the trumpet and the story of jazz through rags, stomps, and shouts. The band has played in venues including Newport, Aspen, and Caramoor Jazz Festivals, Jazz at Lincoln Center and many more. Members of the group have collaborated with top artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and others.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performances scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Thursday, October 21 at 7:00 PM

JESSLEE LIVE!

A high-energy, sweet and spicy blend of country and pop that not only pleases the eye and ears, but travels right down to the soul, Jesslee skyrocketed to national recognition after turning both Blake Shelton's and Kelly Clarkson's chairs on NBC's "The Voice." Since then, Jesslee has shared the stage alongside notable artists including Wynonna Judd, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Uncle Kracker, Cassadee Pope, and many others. Jesslee tours both in the United States and internationally, headlining and appearing on festivals in France, Spain, and Denmark, while playing the biggest main stages in the American country scene.

Thursday, October 21 at 9:30 PM

STEPH AMOROSO

Steph Amoroso will deliver an unforgettable acoustic and electric set, featuring recently released singles "Keep Me in the Dark", "You and Me", as well as her summer hit "Electric Light", featured in People, Good Housekeeping, and other major media. An old soul with a gravity beyond her years, Amoroso is a New York City-based, New Jersey-bred singer, songwriter, musician, and actor who boasts a soulful voice and magnetic presence. She was in cast of Punchdrunk's Off Broadway hit Sleep No More, where she sang with the jazz band as her alter ego, Lola. Drawing inspiration from Joni Mitchell, The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, and Madonna, Steph's sense of freedom, passion for storytelling and theatrical flair, is threaded within the layers of her music.

Friday, October 22 at 7:00 PM

Elise Testone - "The Art of Soul"

Former "American Idol" finalist and powerhouse Elise Testone will perform as part of her current US Tour. Elise's incredible voice will be showcased by soulful original tunes mixed in with music from Amy Winehouse, Led Zepplin, Jimi Hendrix, Michael Jackson, and James Brown. Her first original album, In This Life, celebrates her ability to "wail the blues, rock like a bitch and purr sexily" (Goldmine). Testone toured extensively and appeared on TV programs like "The Tonight Show," "The Ellen Degeneres Show," and "Access Hollywood." She has opened for B.B. King, Taj Mahal, and Snoop Dogg, and has performed with Stevie Nicks, Bernie Worrell, The James Brown Band; and members of Queen, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Living Colour, Trey Anastasio Band, P-Funk, Galactic, Van Halen, and Snarky Puppy, to name a few. She has performed at venues such as The Cutting Room, The Blue Note, Irving Plaza, Brooklyn Bowl, and more.

Thursday, October 28 at 9:30 PM

GOLDIE SCOTT

Following her recent show-stopping performances at the Bowery Electric and several other venues, Scott continues her 2021 Fall Tour. Join Goldie and her band for an exclusive, captivating performance. Expect to hear a uniquely-curated set list featuring special cover songs and her originals produced by acclaimed Grammy Award winning "Bassy" Bob Brockmann. Scott is a young powerhouse singer-songwriter with an eclectic mix of smoky, nostalgic vocals, timely and poignant lyrics, and carefully crafted melodies. Blending elements of pop, soul, folk, and rock, Goldie has created a distinct sound with subtle influences of Amy Winehouse, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga.

Thursday, November 11 at 7:00 PM

DON BRADEN QUARTET - "Earth Wind and Wonder - New Adventures"

A concert of the band's newly expanded collection of unique jazz arrangements of songs of Earth Wind & Fire and Stevie Wonder. The quartet features Don Braden on tenor sax and flute, Art Hirahara on piano, Kenny Davis on bass, and Jeremy Warren on drums.

Friday, November 19 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

BOBBY SANABRIAN AND QUARTETO ACHÉ

Legendary drummer, composer, arranger, and eight-time Grammy-nominee Bobby Sanabria brings his powerhouse Quarteto Aché to Chelsea Table + Stage in a dynamic evening of Latin jazz. He is a noted drummer, percussionist, composer, arranger, conductor, producer, educator, documentary filmmaker, and bandleader of Puerto Rican descent born and raised in NY's South Bronx. He was the drummer for the creator of Afro-Cuban jazz, Mario Bauzá, touring and recording three CDs with him, two of which were Grammy-nominated. He was worked with an incredible variety of artists, including Dizzy Gillespie, Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Mongo Santamaria (with whom he started his career) Paquito D'Rivera, Ray Barretto, Chico O'Farrill, and Michelle Shocked. He has guest conducted and performed as a soloist with numerous orchestras like the WDR Big Band, The Airmen of Note, The U.S. Jazz Ambassadors, Eau Claire University Big, The University of Calgary Big Band to name just a few.

Saturday, November 20 at 7:00 PM

MORGAN MYLES

Join us for a one-of-a-kind performance, singer-songwriter Morgan Myles, who has opened for Rick Springfield, Travis Tritt, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan and has been dubbed the female Chris Stapleton. She comes to New York City ready to belt her powerful voice on meaningful songs and debut her new single "Woman of My Word."

Saturday, November 27 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with The Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow ("Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle ("Isn't it A Shame"), Blood Sweat and Tears ("Blue Street"), Kool & the Gang ("Amore, Amore"), Nelly ("My Pace"), and more.

Saturday, December 18 at 9:30 PM

ARKAI

Defying contemporary labels, ARKAI's music fuses their classical virtuosity with the energy of a rock band, the spontaneity of a jazz combo, and the beauty of a string quartet. They are joined at by percussion phenomenon Jeremy Smith for an awe-inspiring and heart-moving holiday celebration. ARKAI channels the diversity of the world through genre-bending music, forging new possibilities for what a violin and cello can be. Winners of the 2021 Astral Artists National Auditions, their past engagements have included performances at The MET Breuer, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the 92nd Street Y. Their electronic debut composition, "Letters from COVID" was featured at TED@PMI for a global audience of over 30,000 people from 182 countries. ARKAI was recently selected by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the Association of American Voices to participate in the '21-22 American Music Abroad season. The group's debut album, Aurora, is currently being produced with in with seven-time Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton.

Wednesday, December 29 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

COLTRANE MEETS HARTMAN, featuring Ted Nash

Ted Nash pays tribute to one of the most famous collaborations in Jazz history, that of John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman. Backed by his working band and with the help of the talented young vocalist Chris McDole, Ted will bring you a night of romance in Jazz.