Charlie Romo's Debuts New Show At The Green Room 42

Charlie Romo returns to New York City at The Green Room 42 on Friday, June 28th at 7:00 pm to debut his new show, Roman Candle: The Ultimate Bobby Darin Experience. This contemporary crooner brings the sound, style and swagger of Bobby Darin to the stage in a theatrical concert that takes a look at the career, life and legacy of the multi-talented Darin-backed by a seven-piece band.

Although Romo was born 23 after the singer's 1973 death, he feels a connection him and has been inspired by Darin's music. Featured in the show will be all the hits, including "Mack The Knife," "Beyond the Sea," "Dream Lover," "Splish Splash" and many more.

For more information and tickets click here

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY (Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor)





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You