Charlie Romo Debuts ROMAN CANDLE: The Ultimate Bobby Darin Experience On June 28th

Charlie Romo returns to New York City on Friday, June 28th to debut his brand new show-Roman Candle: The Ultimate Bobby Darin Experience. Backed by an incomparable 7-piece band, the award-winning contemporary crooner brings the sound, style and swagger of Bobby Darin to The Green Room 42 for one special, swingin' night! This theatrical concert is the definitive look at the career, life and legacy of the multi-talented artist who refused to be defined.

Featuring all the hits-"Mack The Knife," "Beyond the Sea," "Dream Lover," "Splish Splash" & so much more...

Seating is limited and there is no food/beverage minimum, so get your tickets now by clicking the link below!

https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1005330?performanceId=10419317

"The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL New York, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike."





