Chandilier, Lauren Ordair, & Whendy Whaxwood Return To THREE TALL QUEENS

After a sold out performance in August, the ladies are back for an encore of THREE TALL QUEENS, an evening of drag storytelling based on the life of Lindsey Kay.

But just who is Lindsey Kay?

Lindsey Kay has been stabbed. Twice. She's also been shot. Twice. One time in an H&M. But you wouldn't know that to look at her. Lindsey Kay is a manager, producer, and assistant who works with drag queens all over the city. She is the ultimate behind the scenes mover and shaker. But she's also been trapped in quicksand and struck by lightning, pursued by a hitman, and held hostage by a Yogi who just really liked her... energy. Join us for an evening of storytelling where some of New York City's most talented drag queens assume the role of Lindsey and share her stories. These tall tales may sound like fiction, but what do you believe?

Starring Chandilier, Lauren Ordair, and Whendy Whaxwood. Written by Justin McDevitt. Directed by Lindsey Kay and Justin McDevitt. Join us for this one night only event... again. Tickets are $15 plus a two drink minimum and can be purchased here: www.purplepass.com/3tall1007





