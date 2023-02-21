Celebrate Women's History Month at Joe's Pub with Shaina Taub, Jackie Hoffman, Carol Lipnik & More

Celebrate the intersectionality of femininity during Women's History Month in March with Shaina Taub, Annahstasia, Carol Lipnik, Ladama, Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador, Violet Bell, Jackie Hoffman, Generation Women, and more!

Yemen Blues

Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 PM

Conceived from vocalist Ravid Kahalani's vision, Yemen Blues' original music mixes of Yemen and West Africa influences with contemporary grooves from funk to mambo and the deep soul of old chants. Conjuring up a rich and diverse aural palette with the use of percussion, oud, horns, and strings, Yemen Blues coexists in both the past and present, at once timeless and modern.

Yemen Blues' myriad influences carry over on stage, where the ensemble navigates from the boisterous to the romantic, from joyous celebration to anguished balladry. Horns fire off emphatically, percussion adds deep rhythmic textures, and the enchanting oud strums out subtle melodies.

You Like Me: An Evening of Classic Acceptance Speeches

Tuesday, February 21 at 9:30 PM

This Oscar season, join some of downtown's funniest performers as they reinterpret classic speeches from awards-show history, from Roberto Benigni to Mariah Carey, in a special edition of the acclaimed live series celebrating the publication of "Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears," by The New Yorker's Michael Schulman. No celebrity is safe in this merciless send-up of self-congratulation!

With Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo'), Amanda Duarte (Dead Darlings), Tavi Gevinson (Gossip Girl), Josh Gondelman (Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!), Ann Harada (Schmigadoon!), Murray Hill (Somebody Somewhere), Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere), Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building), Bobby Finger & Lindsey Weber (Who? Weekly), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), video artist Myles Kane, Erin Markey (Encores! Off-Center's Assassins), gossip columnist Michael Musto, Julio Torres (Los Espookys).

...and Rachel Shukert (creator of Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club) as Billy Crystal.

Sunny War

Wednesday, February 22 at 9:30 PM

"I feel like there are two sides of me," says the Nashville-based singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso known as Sunny War. "One of them is very self-destructive, and the other is trying to work with that other half to keep things balanced." That's the central conflict on her fourth album, the eclectic and innovative Anarchist Gospel, which documents a time when it looked like the self-destructive side might win out. "Everybody is a beast just trying their hardest to be good. That's what it is to be human. You're not really good or bad. You're just trying to stay in the middle of those two things all the time, and you're probably doing a shitty job of it. That's okay, because we're all just monsters."

Extreme emotions can make that battle all the more perilous, yet from such trials Sunny has crafted a set of songs that draw on a range of ideas and styles, as though she's marshaling all her forces to get her ideas across: ecstatic gospel, dusty country blues, thoughtful folk, rip-roaring rock and roll, even avant garde studio experiments (like the collage of voices that closes "Shelter and Storm"). She melds them together into a powerful statement of survival, revealing a probing songwriter who indulges no comforting platitudes and a highly innovative guitarist who deploys spidery riffs throughout every song.

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: Blondie vs. The Pretenders

Thursday, February 23 - Saturday, February 25 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, February 23 - Saturday, February 25 at 9:30 PM

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge are back at Joe's Pub on February 23-25 with all of the incredible songs, great performances, irreverent antics and special guests that you can only find at The Losers Lounge. For one weekend only, only at Joe's Pub.

John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin: Cassette Roulette w/ opener J. Hoard

Sunday, February 26 at 6:30 PM

Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen John Cameron Mitchell (Sandman, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), one of alt-culture's boldest creators, joins forces with international cabaret star Amber Martin for a world premiere evening of songs, stories and characters, all chosen by the hand of fate on the 'cassette roulette.' With very special guest surprises. Backed by Justin Craig and the Hedwig house band Tits of Clay, it's never the same show twice!

"Not Looking" screening, created by Delius Doherty, Jonathan Burke & Ahmad Maksoud

Sunday, February 26 at 9:30 PM

"Not Looking" is a series currently in development, created by and starring Delius Doherty, Jonathan Burke, and Ahmad Maksoud. "Not Looking" centers three newly single Black and Brown gay men in New York City who make a pact to stay out of relationships for a year in order to support each other on their journeys of self-discovery. It examines themes often neglected by television: the first-generation American experience, colorism, and the nuances of racism. The series cast also includes Cameron J. Ross, Julius Chase, J. Daughtry, David J. Cork, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Michael Mott, Caroline Bowman, David Cromer & more

Todd Almond & Kate Douglas: The Lucky Few

Monday, February 27 at 7:00 PM

Join Todd Almond and Kate Douglas in this one-night-only celebration of their new musical, The Lucky Few.

It's New Year's Eve, 1959, an explosive moment in American history. The U.S. has entered the space race; Lenny Bruce appeared on NBC for the first time; Miles Davis began recording Kind of Blue; and somewhere in South Dakota, Jane is making music nobody has ever heard before.

Ryan James Monroe & Thomas Hodges: Time Travelers

Monday, February 27 and Saturday, March 4 at 9:30 PM

Celebrating the release of their debut album, TIME TRAVELERS, Ryan James Monroe and Thomas Hodges make their Joe's Pub debuts! Many of these songs were written between March and June of 2020. Space, isolation, fear, and hope created the recipe for the connective tissue of these songs. Joined by featured vocalist, Gracie Lee Brown, these songs will be heard with a full band for the first time ever. Join us as we travel through time and elevate our shared human experience.

disOrientalism Part 3: Michelle Yeoh vs. Godzilla

Tuesday, February 28 at 7:00 PM

In the spiritual jet stream of Hollywood superstar Michelle Yeoh, (the odds-on favorite to be the first Asian Woman to win a best actress), an entire cohort of killer NuyorAsian Artists - New York's premier American Asian performers -- are firing up the stage with their Broadway voices, Stand Up Comedy, Dance, Rock and the sound of Nerdcore.

With the echoes of "Kung Flu" and "China Virus" #stopAsianHate speech echoing throughout the AAPI community, this game changing show brings together world class talent across disciplines to change the dynamic and give you the best of the best in one electrifying show.

Miriam Elhajli

Tuesday, February 28 at 9:30 PM

Miriam Elhajli will be presenting a performance of ballads and new compositions for Joe's Pub this winter featuring an ensemble of musicians from Brazil, Cuba, and the U.S. Based in New York City, Elhajli performs & works as a researcher at The Association for Cultural Equity founded by Alan Lomax. Moving at the intersection of the vibrant avant-garde and the folkloric communities of Brooklyn, she has worked with artists such as Bread & Puppet, Mali Obomsawin, Jen Shyu, Lau Noah, and Adam O'Farrill. Elhajli released her debut LP Observations in 2020 and her sophomore The Uncertainty of Signs (2022) on Numina Records, a label she founded to aid in the documentation of traditional women's music in the Maghreb and beyond. Numina Records is set to release her upcoming record as well as Bnat El Houariyat's upcoming LP in the fall of this year.

Shaina Taub

Wednesday, March 1 at 7:00 PM

Join the Public Theater's artist-in-residence, award-winning singer/songwriter Shaina Taub for an intimate evening of songs. Coming off a busy 2022 which included the world premiere of her musical Suffs at the Public Theater, the release of her album Songs of the Great Hill, and the encore production of her adaptation of As You Like It with Public Works at Shakespeare in the Park, Taub returns to the Pub with a series of solo concerts. Just a piano, an accordion and Taub. Come for new songs, old songs, and some very special guests along the way.

Annahstasia

Wednesday, March 1 at 9:30 PM

Annahstasia Enuke performs music from her debut EP Revival with her band as well as unreleased works the will appear on her forthcoming project, Tether.

When Annahstasia writes a song, it embodies a world of its own. The self-taught singer-songwriter says her artistic practice is steeped in fantasy and romanticism, and Annahstasia's rose-colored perspective is elucidated by her enchantingly sumptuous and acrobatic voice-one she developed through a lasting appreciation for complex vocalists like Bill Withers, Nina Simone, and Janis Joplin. "Those were the first musicians that I felt lended their voice to their music and not the music to their voice," she explains. She rarely, if ever, writes her lyrics down, instead preferring to imagine the spirits that live in her songs-how they might look, move, talk or dance-and speak to their identities in real time through her music. Her first solo release, 2019's Sacred Bull was an honest, no-frills experiment that opened doors to collaborations with the likes of singer Raveena, who features on her new record, and Lenny Kravitz, who invited her to support him as an opener on his "Raise Vibrations" European tour. Now, Annahstasia's own stunning voice is the powerline that weaves together her forthcoming folk-rooted record, Revival, a delicately produced project that both renewed her love of music after a period of uncertainty, and facilitated a potent resurgence of self.

Carol Lipnik: Heaven

Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 PM

Carol Lipnik -- the spellbinding, darkly-humorous singer and songwriter, called an "ethereal vocal phenomenon" by The New York Times -- returns to Joe's Pub to celebrate the release of her new single "Heaven" (Mermaid Alley Music, 2023), a cover of the Talking Heads' wry and mystical song. She will also perform songs from her acclaimed 2022 twin album releases Goddess Of Imperfection and Blue Forest, which feature originals, including collaborations with Obie Award-winning playwright/performance artist David Cale and Mexico City-based composer Tareke Ortiz.

Lipnik will be accompanied by music director Michael Visceglia on bass, Mark Bonder on piano and synths, and Matt Beck on guitar, lap steel, and ukulele, and special guests TBA.

Firas Zreik: Salute Album Release Concert

Thursday, March 2 at 9:30 PM

Firas Zreik combines his deep understanding of the ancient Maqam tradition - the scale system in the Levantine, North African and the Mediterranean region - with elements of modern global musical styles absorbed throughout his musical development, creating a fresh modern authentic sound, via a dazzling technique with the Kanun at its core.

The Palestine-born New Yorker has transformed global perception of the Kanun. His treatment of the instrument preserves its identity and stretches its potential as a cultural chameleon enhancing a range of fresh, evolving sounds. He views the Maqam's improvisation-driven legacy as a vessel for unbound creative expression across musical styles.

Tomas Fujiwara Percussion Quartet: Dream Up

Friday, March 3 at 7:00 PM

Dream Up draws inspiration from Tomas' years as a performer in Stomp, and as a member of multi-percussion ensembles such as his own Triple Double, 7 Poets Trio, and Shizuko, Mike Reed's Living By Lanterns, and the Broadway show Fela. The suite is a celebration of storytelling, history, memory, and culture through the transformative power of rhythm.

Historical Fiction: Chapter II with Ella Hunt, Steve Salett, DM Stith and special guests

Friday, March 3 at 9:30 PM

Join Historical Fiction Records as they celebrate their second slate of albums featuring music from upcoming releases and collaborations with artists from the wider Historical Fiction community.

Machine Dazzle: Treasure and Other Delights

Saturday, March 4 at 7:00 PM

After a sold-out concert in October 2022, and hot off the heels of his first museum survey exhibition at the Museum of Arts and Design, NYC legend Machine Dazzle returns to Joe's Pub with an evening of original songs. Joined on stage by music director Viva DeConcini and an all-queer band, Machine will share a selection of new tunes alongside of favorites from his debut album Treasure, a future psyche-sex-adelic synth-rock experience with stories inspired by Machine's mother, their relationship, and the legacy she left to him.

Machine Dazzle has been dazzling stages via costumes, sets, and performance since his arrival in New York in 1994. Machine has collaborated with artists Julie Atlas Muz, Big Art Group, Justin Vivian Bond, Taylor Mac, Chris Tanner, Soomi Kim, Pig Iron Theater, Bombay Rickey, and has designed projects for Opera Philadelphia and Spiegleworld. In addition, he has held residencies at Tyler School of Art at Temple University, Moody Center for the Arts at University of Houston, Harvard University's Department Theater, Dance & Media Department, and Mana Contemporary in Jersey City, NJ. Machine Dazzle's work has been exhibited at Parsons School of Design in New York City and contributed to the creation of Diane Von Furstenburg and Cara Delevingne's 2019 Met Gala camp looks. Machine's first solo museum survey Queer Maximalism x Machine Dazzle was presented by the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City from September 2022- February 2023

House of SpeakEasy: Seriously Entertaining

Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 PM

Seriously Entertaining is House of SpeakEasy's acclaimed series of literary cabarets where authors take the stage to riff and ruminate informally, dinner-theater-style, on the evening's theme. The Wall Street Journal calls it "Think-y entertainment for New York's book-loving crowd," The New York Times says it's "a literary mixtape [with] perfect flow and variety," and CBS Local News adds: "You have never seen a cabaret quite like this.... The lineup includes some of the most brilliant minds in the literary and artistic worlds."

We Know Things Now...Seniors on Sondheim: Ball State BFA Musical Theatre Class of 2023

Tuesday, March 7 at 9:30 PM

This year, under the guidance of Broadway performer Megan McGinnis along with Ball State faculty members Michael Rafter, Johnna Tavianini, and Bill Jenkins, this performance is a culmination of a cabaret course created by Ball State faculty member Sutton Foster and taught to the graduating BFA Musical Theatre Class of 2023 from Ball State University.

Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra

Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9 at 7:00 PM

Dubbed the city's 'Best Lounge Act' by New York Magazine, Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra return to their NYC home venue to share songs new and old. The band have been playing their brand of jazz/folk/alternative nosh with a chewy singer-songwriter center for almost two decades. With melancholy wit and a cockeyed worldview, Lipton and bandmates Eben Levy (guitar), Ian Riggs (bass), and Vito Dieterle (sax) deliver original songs steeped in sincerity and satire. The band has appeared at Celebrate Brooklyn, MASS MOCA, Pitchfork Paris, Theate de la Ville, SF Jazz, All Tomorrow's Parties, the Gate in London, and Grand Performances, and has been featured on NPR and in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Lipton received one of Joe's Pub's first New York Voices commissions. The band won an Obie for its show "No Place to Go" and was nominated for a Lortel for "The Outer Space," both produced by The Public Theater and directed by Leigh Silverman.

Justin Vivian Bond

Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9 at 9:30 PM

Friday, March 10 - Sunday, March 12 at 7:00 PM

Mx Justin Vivian Bond has appeared on stage (Broadway and Off-Broadway, London's West End), screen (Shortbus, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Sunset Stories), television (High Maintenance, Difficult People, The Get Down), nightclub stages (most notably a decades long residency at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in NYC), and in concert halls worldwide (Carnegie Hall, The Sydney Opera House).

Emily Scott Robinson / Alisa Amador/ Violet Bell

Friday, March 10 at 9:30 PM

An evening of special performances from Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador, and Violet Bell. Fans will hear music from each artist individually and the trio will come together to perform songs from Robinson's latest release with Oh Boy Records, Built on Bones.

LADAMA

Saturday, March 11 at 9:30 PM

LADAMA is a group of four women, virtuosic musicians, composers, and educators- Lara Klaus, Daniela Serna, Mafer Bandola and Sara Lucas- from different countries and cultures of the Americas, who are sisters in song, rhythm and spirit. Harnessing music from their respective countries of origin, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, and the United States, the group utilizes traditional and non-traditional instruments from across the Americas, but with a modern twist to write and produce Latin Alternative music. Joined by their musical collaborator, bassist Pat Swoboda, they released their self-titled debut album in 2017 and their follow-up album, Oye Mujer, in 2020, on Six Degrees Records.

LADAMA has performed at NPR Tiny Desk, TED, the Skoll World Forum, on ESPN, and at dozens of prestigious venues and festivals around the world. In a feature on their music, NPR's "All Things Considered" praised LADAMA's "irresistible spirit and universal appeal."

Vincent D'Onofrio & Dana Lyn: Slim Bone Head Volt

Sunday, March 12 at 9:30 PM

To steal unapologetically from Steinbeck: Slim Bone Head Volt is a poem, a stink, a grating noise, a quality of light, a tone, a habit, a nostalgia, a dream. Slim Bone Head Volt is the gathered and scattered, tin and iron and rust and splintered wood, chipped pavement and weedy lots and junk heaps of an actor's brain and a musician's hands. Its inhabitant are, as the man once said, "whores, pimps, gamblers and sons of bitches," by which he meant Vincent D'Onofrio. Had the man looked through another peephole he might have said, "Saints and angels and martyrs and holymen," and he would have meant Dana Lyn.

Generation Women

Tuesday, March 14 at 7:00 PM

Generation Women is a multigenerational storytelling night that invites a woman or non-binary performer in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s+ to share an original true story on a theme. Our diverse line-ups will make you laugh, cry, and reflect on the cycle of life. The mission of Generation Women is to amplify underheard voices, and create space for intergenerational connection and community. All are welcome to join us.

Being my Own Damn Hero: Stories of Guts and Grit

We don't need another hero-we're already looking at one in the mirror. This March, we bring you stories of the time we inspired ourselves. Stories of courage and of self-care. Of audacity and action. These six true tales from our multigenerational line-up will inspire you, surprise you, and entertain us all. Join us in community at the iconic Joe's Pub for a life-affirming evening that'll leave you feeling empowered and ready to take on the world. If our storytellers can, you can too!

Jackie Hoffman: It's Over. Who Has Weed?

Tuesday, March 14 at 9:30 PM

Jackie Hoffman is back at Joe's Pub....purchase tickets at your own risk.

Jackie was most recently seen in the Philadelphia Theatre Company's World Premiere production of The Tattooed Lady, and Off-Broadway in Fairycakes. She can currently be seen as 'Uma Heller' on HULU's "Only Murders in the Building." She appeared on Broadway in Hairspray, Xanadu, The Addams Family, and On The Town. Jackie won an Obie Award for David and Amy Sedaris's play, The Book of Liz, and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and a Critics' Choice Television Award for her role as 'Mamacita' in Ryan Murphy's "Feud: Bette and Joan." Her legendary solo shows at Joe's Pub are where she gets a chance to swipe back at the man and say what she can't say in her legitimate jobs.

JOE'S PUB, a program of the Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional music of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist-including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, and Barbara Maier Gustern. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists from all over the world and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Daniel J. Watts & Nick Blaemire, Liza Paul & Bahia Watson, Sunny Jain, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall, and treya lam. Joe's Pub is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.