Cassie Blanchette Takes the Stage At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Cassie Blanchette in, "I Dreamed a Dream" on July 14th at 7 pm. Cassie Blanchette, star of Little Mermaid (MA.) makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in, I Dreamed a Dream: A Benefit Concert for Veterans.

Since she was a child, Cassie has been inspired by many Broadway shows, especially Phantom of the Opera, to one day use her gifts as an artist on stage. After ten years of traveling the country serving alongside her military husband and giving birth to their son while he was deployed to Iraq, a phone call from the producers of "America's Got Talent" re-awakened a dream inside her that she thought had died long ago.

Join Cassie and her guest star, Jeremy Stolle, from Phantom of the Opera, as they take you on a musical journey through classic Broadway tunes from shows such as Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Jekyll & Hyde, and many more! Come be inspired by the music and account of a girl who overcame many obstacles to fight for her family, faith, and the freedom to dream.

Cassie Blanchette in" I Dreamed a Dream" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 14th at 7 pm. There is a $40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Cassie Blanchette

Cassie Blanchette is an actress, vocalist and music educator serving the New England area. She has been classically trained in voice and is currently studying with Jane Shivick of Worcester, Ma. She has won many vocal and acting awards both statewide and on a national level. She just recently received a special invite only audition from the producers of the NBC TV show "America's Got Talent" for the next season. Cassie just made her New York City debut at Birdland Jazz club as a special guest soloist at James Barbour's Holiday concert (former Phantom of the Opera Broadway) Theatre credits include: Les Miserables, Annie, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and more.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambiance is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





