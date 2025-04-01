Carolina Rial, Cole Thompson, and Mateo Lizcano Will Lead MEDUSA Concert at Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MEDUSA: A New Musical, written by Annie Conolly (Sam’s World), and James Stryska (The Pyramid: A ‘Dance Moms’ Parody Musical), will return for a concert presentation at The Green Room 42 on Monday, April 7th at 7:00 PM ET. The performance will also be live-streamed for remote audiences.

The concert will star Carolina Rial (The Voice) as Athena, Cole Thompson (Into The Woods) as Poseidon, and Mateo Lizcano (Dear Evan Hansen, Kimberly Akimbo) as Persues. Newcomer Gabrielle Driese will lead the performance as the role of Medusa.

The ensemble includes Kolby Lamont Bates, Lauren Coleman, Tessa Lynn Coleman, Ruby Doran (Grease), Mars (Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red), Katryna Marttala, Marcus McGee, Nicky Redd (Pippin), Zac Swanner, and Soraiah Williams (Jane Eyre).

MEDUSA is a bold and contemporary reimagining of the ancient Greek legend, combining mythological intrigue with the cultural ferment of mid-century North Carolina. This adaptation follows Medusa and Perseus, two freshmen whose desire for power and knowledge catalyze the decline of Black Mountain College. Their earnest friendship spirals into a timeless battle of gods, men, and the monsters both can become. This adaptation of the well known myth delves into themes of identity, betrayal, and transformation. It weaves an unforgettable tale that asks: how do we protect the ones we love, and what do we do when that protection fails?

