Carina-Kay Louchiey to Host STAGE TIME: AFTER DARK Featuring Luxx Noir London And Jelani Remy

Stage Time: After Dark takes place every Saturday at 11:45 pm at the iconic Slipper Room. STAGE TIME: After Dark delivers a dazzling lineup of Broadway stars, legendary drag artists, burlesque icons, cutting-edge stand-ups, and awe-inspiring circus performers.

This Week's Stage Time: After Dark Lineup Is Co-hosted By Broadway Dancer And Drag:the Musical Associate Choreographer Carina-Kay Louchiey! Bringing her signature act is drag-star sensation Luxx Noir London, most known for competing on the fifteenth season of RuPaul's drag race. Jelani Remy (Back to the Future) sings a hit from the Broadway catalogue. Musical guests IMPRESS and DeMarius each bring original music, and burlesque artist Witch TuLips will mesmerize you with her sultry performance. Rounding out this week's lineup is the remarkable aerialist/burlesque performer Ruby Quinn, who matches her risque act with high-flying acrobatics. DJ Max Friedman spins all night long, while Summer Reign lights up the stage as our sensational gogo empress.

This week's show is set to be a true spectacle, blending the best of burlesque, magic, aerial acrobatics, and high-energy beats. Whether you're looking for jaw-dropping talent, sultry performances, or a night of non-stop entertainment, STAGE TIME: After Dark delivers. Get ready for an evening full of surprises, unforgettable acts, and electrifying performances from some of the finest talents in NYC. You never know what surprises the night will bring-don't miss out on this wild and thrilling showcase!

With STAGE TIME: After Dark, Adzima brings the spirit of classic Vaudeville into the 21st century. "We wanted to create a space where the best New York nightlife could collide-where Broadway meets the underground, where high art meets high camp," says Adzima. "You never know who might take the stage next."

With multiple monthly productions, including STAGE TIME with PJ Adzima on Monday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m., STAGE TIME has established itself as NYC's premier variety show experience. It draws industry insiders, nightlife aficionados, and adventurous audiences looking for an unforgettable night out. STAGE TIME invites performers and audiences alike to join this exciting movement. For performers, applications are open year-round, offering flexible options to suit your schedule and artistic goals.

