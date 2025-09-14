Cabaret Roundup: September 15-21. 2025- Karen Akers, Judy Collins & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Dez Duron, understudies from current hit Broadway shows stepping into the limelight, and stars of Broadway and film/TV doing solo shows.

Karen Akers: Come With Me To Paris! at Birdland Jazz Club

Mon. September 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Pour the champagne and escape to the City of Light and amour as award-winning chanteuse Karen Akers (Nine, Grand Hotel) sweeps you away with the music of Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, and a mélange of other favorites in this one-night-only event. Karen Akers is one of America's most arresting and successful concert and cabaret stars. She is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist in a Major Engagement, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award. Ms. Akers has appeared in many prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person

At This Performance... at The Green Room 42

Mon. September 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

AT THIS PERFORMANCE… returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from MAYBE HAPPY ENDING; DEATH BECOMES HER; MASQUERADE; HELL’S KITCHEN; MAMMA MIA!; BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB and JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE. The critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see". Find a full list of performers scheduled for the 188th edition here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $26.57. There is no minimum at the Green Room 42. To purchase livestream tickets click here.

Dez Duron at Joe's Pub

Mon. September 15 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Dez Duron brings his signature crooner style, as seen in Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending to Joe’s Pub. A night filled with the American Songbook, Broadway favorites, modern classics as well as new original music all performed with a beautiful lively jazz band.

Tickets: Tickets are $75 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. There are only a few tickets left for this show.

Judy Collins at Café Carlyle

Tues. September 16 to Sat. September 20 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Renowned for her sublime vocals, poetic songwriting, and unwavering commitment to social activism, Collins has spent over six decades captivating audiences worldwide. From her iconic renditions of “Both Sides Now” and “Send in the Clowns” to her own evocative original compositions, her artistry has earned Grammy wins, Hall of Fame honors, and a devoted global following. With a remarkable 55-album body of work — including her most recent Grammy-nominated album Spellbound — Judy’s music continues to inspire both longtime fans and new listeners alike. This intimate Café Carlyle residency offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience her luminous presence up close, as she blends beloved classics, stories from her extraordinary career, and previews of her upcoming poetry collection, Sometimes It’s Heaven, set for release in March 2025. A true cultural icon and masterful storyteller, Judy Collins’ return to Café Carlyle promises to be a spellbinding celebration of music, memory, and the enduring power of song.

Tickets: Tickets start at $150 for bar seating. There is a $95 two-course menu requirement for all guests. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person.

Clint Holmes: James, Joni, and Me at 54 Below

Weds. September 17 & Sat. September 20 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

One of the greatest voices of our generation re-imagines the greatest hits of two of music’s most influential singer-songwriters, James Taylor and Joni Mitchell. This intimate performance celebrates the enduring legacy and friendship of these iconic artists through their timeless songs. Holmes brings his interpretative mastery to classics like “Fire and Rain,” “Shower the People,” “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Both Sides Now,” while sharing the story of Taylor and Mitchell’s 50-year friendship and artistic journey from struggling young musicians to legendary icons.

Tickets: Tickets start at $79. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Wynton Marsalis' Afro! with The JLCO, Shenel Johns and Weedie Braimah at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Thurs. September 18 – Sat. September 20 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

THE ERTEGUN JAZZ CONCERT Afro! brings the sophisticated rhythms of Africa to the Rose Theater stage with the world premiere of a new commission by Wynton Marsalis. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is joined by Ghanaian djembe virtuoso Weedie Braimah and extraordinary vocalist Shenel Johns for an exploration of jazz's deep roots in African music.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.

Tickets available here.

You choose, she belts! Broadway’s original Annie lets the audience call the shots as song titles and story prompts are drawn at random, making every performance a one-of-a-kind event. One moment might bring a powerhouse number from her star turns in Beauty and the Beast, Les Miz, or Jerry’s Girls - the next, 70s pop - the next, a story about Carol Channing...and the next night, you’re getting a completely different set! No two shows are the same.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Shaboozey at Terminal 5

Sat. September 20 @ 7 pm

Free RSVP available here starting September 18.

Jack Daniel’s presents Shaboozey for one night only in New York City!

Tickets: Register at the link above for exclusive pre-sale access to this free concert. Early access to claim free tickets begins September 18th at 12:00pm ET, and the general admission free tickets will be available on September 19th at 12:00pm ET through AXS. Entry is first come, first served, and only the first 1,000 fans will get in. A ticket is required for entry, but does not guarantee admission—so arrive early. This event is 21+ only.