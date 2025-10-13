Cabaret Roundup: October 13-19- Lillias White, Christine Andreas & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Lillias White, Christine Anderas, Halloween-y events and jazz.

Jennifer Bassey : From Sexy Soaps to Classy Cabaret at 54 Below

October 14 & 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Emmy Award winner Jennifer Bassey, who made her cabaret debut in last year’s critically acclaimed Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert, returns to 54 Below in her first solo show, and takes you on her musical journey From Sexy Soaps to Classy Cabaret. Best known to soap opera fans the world over as the iconic Marian Colby on ABC’s “All My Children,” Jennifer has done it all. She’ll share memories of her often hysterical, sometimes heartbreaking, and frequently scandalous life; from her humble beginnings as a singing Playboy Bunny, to starring on Broadway (Tonight at 8:30, A Touch of the Poet, The Jockey Club Stakes, California Suite), Off-Broadway (The Taming of the Shrew, Isn’t It Romantic?, Tartuffe), and her on and off-screen exploits as TV’s first nymphomanic-cougar daytime diva, in this autobiographical romp featuring songs from Broadway and The Great American Songbook.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. On Nov. 14, there is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating for $18 with no minimum; 54 Below encourages you to take advantage of these tickets if their other tickets are cost prohibitive for your circumstances.

October 15 & 16 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Fresh off her triumphant run in Hadestown, Tony Award winner Lillias White brings her incomparable voice and storytelling magic to the newly re-glammed Laurie Beechman Theatre for an intimate evening of music. Joined by pianist Mathis Picard, Lillias will dazzle with an eclectic mix of the unexpected and the unforgettable—showtunes, jazz, pop, R&B, blues, and more. Expect fresh takes, a few classics, and the sheer joy that only Lillias can deliver.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum.

Adonis Rose & NOJO featuring Andromeda Turre at Dizzy’s Club

October 16 to 19

Tickets available here.

Feel the soul of New Orleans come alive as Grammy winner Adonis Rose and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra present Sacred Spaces, a powerful ballet that blends music and dance in a celebration of resilience, community, and hope. Created in collaboration with the renowned Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Company, the piece was inspired by the burning of three historic Black churches in Louisiana. With gospel, funeral dirges, and second lines woven throughout, this unforgettable performance transforms tragedy into a stirring tribute to healing and strength.

Tickets: Tickets are $50 ($25 for students). There is a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $25 per person.

Death of Classical: Nightfall at Green-Wood Cemetery

Thurs. October 16 & Fri. October 17 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Get in the Halloween spirit at Nightfall, where “the sacred meets the spectacular.” Step through the gates of Green-Wood Cemetery and watch as their historic grounds, dating back to New York’s gilded age, come alive with creative energy and artistic vision. Death of Classical places acts and artistic installations (think circus acts among the gravestones, candlelit storytelling, and cinematic visions projected through the darkness) on paths for you to wander and explore over the course of several hours.

Tickets: Tickets start at $85.

Selections from Carrie at Don’t Tell Mama

October 17 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Just in time for Halloween month, Fidelity Theatricals will present a cabaret performance of selections from the score to Carrie, the cult-classic musical flop based on the Stephen King novel.

Tickets: Tickets are $20 with a $20 food/drink minimum (cash only).

Fri. October 17 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

“Oh, Bianca!” is a delicious mélange of comedy, songs, and character sketches written and performed by Bianca Leigh, a recently unemployed Broadway star. Bianca’s work is a comedic, defiant exploration of gender, work, stupidity, and death (not necessarily in that order). Standup, theater, and cabaret come together in an exploration of life’s absurdities, and ways to laugh in the face of all of them.

Tickets: Tickets are $42 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Christine Andreas : S’ WONDERFUL… at 54 Below

October 17 & 18 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Christine Andreas reflects on the finest qualities of being a human as she performs the very best of the American Songbook, old and new. From Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel, not to mention a taste of Rodgers with Hammerstein, Lerner with Lane, Mancini with Mercer, a little Silvestri with Higgins, and much more! If you need a little ‘pick me up’ … S’ Wonderful is the musical elixir that will brace your spirit and bolster your heart.

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating for $18 with no minimum; 54 Below encourages you to take advantage of these tickets if their other tickets are cost prohibitive for your circumstances.

Champian Fulton & Klas Lindquist Present The Nonet at Birdland Jazz Club

Sun. October 19 @ 5:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Jazz luminaries Champian Fulton and Klas Lindquist are set to captivate Birdland Jazz Club with their exhilarating nine-piece nonet, debuting every Sunday in October 2025. Fresh off their critically lauded duo album At Home (Turtle Bay Records, May 2025), hailed as “a conversation of high art” by GRAMMY-winning historian Ricky Riccardi, Fulton and Lindquist are elevating their artistry to new heights. Their Nonet, featuring Fulton’s soulful piano and vocals alongside Lindquist’s masterful saxophone and clarinet, delivers a spirited blend of reimagined jazz standards and original compositions. Expect big-band grandeur infused with the intimacy of a late-night jam session—a sound that brims with energy and allure.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person