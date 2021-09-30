COSPLAY CABARET Returns To Live Performances With The 'Road To NYCC' At Don't Tell Mama

The GeekLifeRules: NY Cosplay Cabaret makes it's long awaited return to LIVE, in-person performances with our 4th Annual kick-off to the New York Comic Con 2021 weekend. A cast of Cosplayer Performers both old and new come together to showcase their amazing talents and cosplays for your entertainment in music, comedy, and parody in the place where their series all began, Don't Tell Mama's NYC on 46th Street

Hosted by New York multi-hyphenate entertainers Kate Hoover (Cranky Cabaret) and Lawrence Neals (Motown Forever, Nobody's Child: A New Musical).

ABOUT NY COSPLAY CABARET

Featuring cosplayer performers of all kinds performing and parodying from their favorite pop-culture series, comics, movies, musicals, games, and more, the NY Cosplay Cabaret is a live cabaret show home based in NYC and has been also been featured as part of Keystone Comic Con, West Wing Weekend, MISTI-Con and New York Comic Con among others.

The NY Cosplay Cabaret switched to a virtual format during the pandemic. In its virtual form, they have not only done over twenty different shows, but also branched out to be included in several virtual conventions and welcomed a whole new circle of friends and fans, including both performers and audience members from all over the U.S. and half dozen different countries. And this is all while continuing to help raise awareness and funds for various charities and those in need via GeekLifeCares! You can follow them at @geekliferules and @nycosplaycabaret on all social media platforms.

$20.00 cover charge and a 2 drink minimum per person - CASH ONLY - Food Menu Available

Seating from 6:15pm - Approxmiate running time: 65 minutes

PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED

ABOUT YOUR HOST:

LAWRENCE NEALS: a NYC native and lifelong thespian started his theatre career at the tender age of 11 in the title role of Julie Taymor's "Juan Darien: A Carnival Mass." Born, bred, and a proud resident of New York City. Lawrence is a Drama graduate of the original "Fame" School of Performing Arts, and has performed around the world for over 30 years. Credits include: the title role in Julie Taymor's musical, Juan Darien: A Carnival Mass; Smokey Joe's Café, Rent, and most recently Motor Forever! & Freedom's Song: A New Musical; Vocalist: New York Shakespeare Company, NY Philharmonic Orchestra, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, soloist @NYC's famous Duplex & Bound for Broadway Cabarets. Along with performing worldwide in his salute to Motown and classic soul,"Nightshift: A Legacy of Rock and Soul," he is also the Founder/Creative Director of the GeekLifeRules/GeekLifeCares and is currently part of the creative team of the Broadway Bound original work, Nobody's Child: A New Musical.