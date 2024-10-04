CINDY OF ARC by Cynthia Kaplan is Coming to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now available for CINDY OF ARC, playing October 18th at 9:30 pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, downstairs at the West Bank Cafe.This timely rock'n'roll musical, written and performed by acclaimed comedic author and musician Cynthia Kaplan and directed by Emmy winning and Tony nominated Dani Davis, was a finalist for the 2023 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater. A hilarious, no holds barred critique of the stories men have told since the dawn of time to keep women down and out, it has played to cheering audiences and rave reviews at NYC's Dixon Place, The Bitter End, Seattle's Intiman Theatre, Baltimore Theatre Project, and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Press is welcome.

ABOUT THE PLAY:

A comedy and rock music extravaganza about the problem men have with lying and where that's gotten the rest of us, particularly women. And Jews. CINDY OF ARC speaks truth to politics, religion, Nazis, Joseph Campbell, Plato, and the guys who wrote Delta Dawn, all in a blistering 60 minutes. Also, expect profanity, dogs, cannibals, and cheerleading. Seattle press called Cindy of Arc "a special blend of the poppiest of Jello Biafra and Mojo Nixon's Prairie Home Invasion political satire cuts, folded into Lauren Weedman's comedic musical commentary whipped with the stalwart feminist political devotion of The Raging Grannies."

Through partnerships with local and national reproductive rights organizations CINDY OF ARC performances have raised over $11,000 for abortion access and advocacy.

Proceeds from the upcoming NYC performance will benefit the Harris/Walz campaign.

Tickets to CINDY OF ARC are currently on sale by visiting westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre. General admission is $25. More on Cindy of Arc and Cynthia Kaplan can be found at cindyofarc.com and cynthiakaplan.com.

For Calendar Listings:

What: CINDY OF ARC

When: Friday, October 18th @9:30 pm

Where: Laurie Beechman Theatre @ West Bank Cafe, 407 W. 42nd Street

Tickets: Tickets available at https://www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre

CINDY OF ARC features NYC musicians Scott Stein, Dan Barman & Zachary Larson.

About Cynthia Kaplan:

Cynthia Kaplan (she/her) has been performing comedy and music in clubs and theaters in New York and beyond for three decades and has recorded two albums with her award-winning band, The Cynthia Kaplan Ordeal. She is the author of two acclaimed collections of comic essays, "Why I'm Like This: True Stories" and "Leave the Building Quickly," and her work has appeared in many anthologies, newspapers, and magazines. Kaplan also writes for film, TV, and the 52nd Street Project, and is co-host of the long-running Ruthless Comedy Hour at New York Comedy Club. She is an alumna of Circle in the Square Theatre School and has appeared in many plays and some films. She has never appeared on Law & Order.

