CAST PARTY: LIVE Returns to The Green Room 42 with Broadway Stars and Alumni

The Green Room 42 will present "Cast Party: Live" on March 21st and April 9th at 8:00 PM. "Cast Party: Live" is a live interview and performance series where former high school theater kids revisit the characters and songs that started it all.

Guests step back into their favorite roles in an intimate evening of conversation, reflection, and reenactment. From hilarious mishaps to unforgettable triumphs, they share the moments that shaped their love of theater. Come take a trip down memory lane with Broadway stars, Jimmy Awards alumni, and theater kids alike.

Upcoming guests include Ally Bonino ("Suffs"), Lily Kaufmann ("Tammy Faye"), Ekele Ukegbu (2019 Jimmy Awards Winner), Sara Al-Bazali ("Heathers"), Morgan Higgins ("Bad Cinderella"), and Lauren Marchand (2023 Jimmy Awards Winner).

"Cast Party: Live" plays at The Green Room 42 Supper Club on March 21st and April 9th at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available starting at $25. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Michael Busani (Host) is an NYC-based theater artist and producer. He is the former Artistic Director and current Co-Chairman of the Board for the Off-Beat Players, a nonprofit theater for performers with disabilities. As a playwright, he has had pieces performed at various Off-Broadway venues across the city, most recently "Waiting for Wicked" at Soho Playhouse and The Chain Theater. He is the writer and star of "Great Gatsby!: An Early 2000s Pop Parody Musical", which just finished a year-long run at the PIT Loft.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City's most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining, and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one dynamic brand-offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a vibrant seasonal rooftop bar that showcases the city from above.

Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has redefined the modern cabaret experience in NYC. The venue has hosted more than 5,000 artists-including icons such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn-cementing its status as a powerhouse home for Broadway's biggest stars and the industry's most exciting emerging talent.

Guests enjoy inspired dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list-served table-side to elevate every performance. With flexible, beautifully designed spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size.