Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Buy Tickets for The Reunion Of Ithaca College Class of 2021 In FOREVER 21 At 54 Below

Buy Tickets for The Reunion Of Ithaca College Class of 2021 In FOREVER 21 At 54 Below

See this graduating class finally perform together after losing time from the pandemic.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 6, 2022  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Ithaca College Class of 2021 in "Forever 21" on Friday, September 2nd at 7 pm. Their final year in college had ended abruptly due to Covid-19. As a result, they did not have the opportunity to celebrate their senior year the way that they had planned. However, they knew this was not the end of their journey together. After almost two years, the Ithaca College Class of 2021 will officially make their 54 Below debut reminiscing on their 21-year-old memories. The evening will include a variety of tunes from musical theatre, pop, rock, soul, and R&B.

The Class of 2021 includes Maya Brettell, Ali Bourzgui, Jaden Boyd, Isabelle Dickey, Logan Geddes, Ronee Goldman, Delaney Stephens, Christian Henry, Courtney Long, Rafael Lopez, Katherine Nicole Nevils, Jahmar Ortiz, Jack Russell Richardson, Moyo, Sushma Saha, Rhea Yadav.

Stage Managed by Rhys Washington. Music Directed by Lydia Velichkovski-Charles. Instrumentalists include Diego Maldonado (Drums) and John Carlos Feliciano (Bass Guitar).

Ithaca College Class of 2021 in ["Forever 21'] plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 2nd at 7 pm. There is a $35 cover charge, $65 Premium Seating, and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Grace Cutler


Photo/Video: First Look At THE COLOR PURPLE At The Muny
August 5, 2022

Get a first look at The Muny's production of The Color Purple, which began performances August 3rd and runs through August 9th, 2022.
World Premiere of THE MECHANICALS In Carlsbad
August 5, 2022

 New Village Arts (NVA), North County’s cultural hub, will be producing the World Premiere of Aleta Barthell’s THE MECHANICALS.
Tickets Available For Shoshana Bean and More At 54 Below
August 5, 2022

Buy tickets for the next week of performances at 54 Below
Buy Tickets Now for Amy Spanger's Concert at Birdland Theater
August 5, 2022

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Amy Spanger – the acclaimed Broadway, television and film actress – in a special concert on Monday, August 22 at 8:30 PM.
New Play BETTY BLUM Opens This Month In Bethesda
August 5, 2022

Tickets available now for BETTY BLUM this month in Bethesda