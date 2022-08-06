Buy Tickets for The Reunion Of Ithaca College Class of 2021 In FOREVER 21 At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Ithaca College Class of 2021 in "Forever 21" on Friday, September 2nd at 7 pm. Their final year in college had ended abruptly due to Covid-19. As a result, they did not have the opportunity to celebrate their senior year the way that they had planned. However, they knew this was not the end of their journey together. After almost two years, the Ithaca College Class of 2021 will officially make their 54 Below debut reminiscing on their 21-year-old memories. The evening will include a variety of tunes from musical theatre, pop, rock, soul, and R&B.

The Class of 2021 includes Maya Brettell, Ali Bourzgui, Jaden Boyd, Isabelle Dickey, Logan Geddes, Ronee Goldman, Delaney Stephens, Christian Henry, Courtney Long, Rafael Lopez, Katherine Nicole Nevils, Jahmar Ortiz, Jack Russell Richardson, Moyo, Sushma Saha, Rhea Yadav.

Stage Managed by Rhys Washington. Music Directed by Lydia Velichkovski-Charles. Instrumentalists include Diego Maldonado (Drums) and John Carlos Feliciano (Bass Guitar).

Ithaca College Class of 2021 in ["Forever 21'] plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 2nd at 7 pm. There is a $35 cover charge, $65 Premium Seating, and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

