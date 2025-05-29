Bruce Vilanch to Join 13th Annual NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS

The performance will take place on June 2.
Two-time Emmy Award winner Bruce Vilanch has joined the cast of the 13th annual “Night of a Thousand Judys,” the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center at Joe’s Pub on Monday, June 2. The performance is at 7:00 PM, with a VIP post-show reception to follow. The Ali Forney Center is the nation’s largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth. The evening will also feature Grammy winner and Tony nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot), SAG Award winner Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is the New Black”), Tony winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), indie rock band BETTY (“The L Word,” Sondheim at Carnegie Hall), Alexis Michelle (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Debbie Wileman (Carnegie Hall, London’s West End), Molly Pope, Rose Levine (Fire Island legend), and Marissa Mulder (Café Carlyle, Lincoln Center). Kyle Kowalewski and Ross Rosetti are joining the cast as featured dancers.
“Night of a Thousand Judys” will honor Judy Garland with songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. Written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre, the show is directed by Peter James Cook and choreographed by Jason Wise, featuring Drew Wutke as the event’s music director. “Night of a Thousand Judys” is produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Dan Fortune serving as executive producer. The event features artwork illustrated by Patricia Bolaños with poster design by Daniel Nolen. Anyone that can’t attend the event can still donate to The Ali Forney Center HERE.
Nathan Lee Graham – the Grammy and Obie Award-winning star of stage and screen from “Mid-Century Modern,” Theater Camp, and Hadestown – will be honored with the second annual “Judy Icon Award,” which recognizes the recipient’s contributions to queer culture and achievement of legendary status, following in the footsteps of the honor’s namesake, Judy Garland. Jeremy Katz, the Emmy and GLAAD Award-winning producer and manager, will receive the inaugural “Good Judy Award,” which recognizes an industry leader for their longtime dedication to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community. Last year’s inaugural “Judy Icon Award” was presented to Mx. Justin Vivian Bond.
In previous years, the “Night of a Thousand Judys” concert event has featured the musical talents of downtown stars Cole Escola and Bridget Everett; TV and theater stars Alan Cumming and Nathan Lee Graham; R&B legends Martha Wash and Sarah Dash; jazz vocalists Madeleine Peyroux and Jane Monheit; singer/songwriters Nellie McKay and Erin McKeown; Broadway divas Liz Callaway and Tonya Pinkins; leading men Howard McGillin and Daniel Reichard; nightlife fixtures Maude Maggart and Karen Akers; and New York personalities Michael Musto and Austin Scarlett, among many others.
The Ali Forney Center is the largest provider protecting LGBTQ+ homeless from the harms of homelessness. Through its 24/7 Drop-In Center, “Ali’s Place,” and a network of 13 emergency and transitional housing sites, the Ali Forney Center serves over 2,200 LGBTQ+ young people. As a leader in this space, the Ali Forney Center supports organizations to utilize their expertise to replicate their model of success across the country and around the world.
“Night of a Thousand Judys” will take place at Joe’s Pub on Monday, June 2 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $85 (partial view), $110 (Regular), $160 (Premium) and $185 (VIP). The $160 Premium seats include preferred seating, and a ticket to Ali Forney Center’s Summer Oasis Party on July 23. The $185 VIP seats includes premium seating, a ticket to Ali Forney Center’s Summer Oasis Party on July 23, and an exclusive post-show reception. All ticket prices are inclusive of service fees. The event has a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person.
