Bruce Sabath's SEARCHING FOR TEVYE Returns, In Tandem With FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish

Bruce Sabath will bring his MAC Award-nominated one-man show Searching for Tevye back to Don't Tell Mama, for two performances only, on December 2nd and 6th at 7pm. The show will be just down the street from the highly anticipated remount of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish directed by Joel Grey, which will be playing from November 13th through January 1st at New World Stages. Sabath plays Leyzer Volf (and sometimes Tevye) in that critically acclaimed production.

"Searching for Tevye has been an inspiration to so many people," said Sabath. "I'm thrilled to be able to share it again, here in New York. Audiences will be able to spend one evening in Anatevke, and the next evening at Searching for Tevye, just down the block! Well, some of them anyway: while thousands will see Yiddish Fiddler over its seven week run, only about one hundred will be able experience Searching for Tevye at the intimate Don't Tell Mama. So book those reservations!"

Sabath, who had a prior career on Wall Street and in corporate strategy, created Searching for Tevye to tell the story of how a theatre kid from Brighton ditched a booming Wall Street career to pursue his dream of becoming a Broadway actor. Sabath has been the subject of numerous articles from the Wall Street Journal to Psychology Today to Backstage, all intrigued by his unusual career path. The show features music that inspired Sabath along his journey, from the folk rock of the 70s to American songbook, to musical theatre classics including songs from Sondheim to (of course) Fiddler on the Roof, which has been a through-line of Sabath's acting career.

Searching for Tevye had its sold-out New York premiere in November, 2021 at Don't Tell Mama, after its world premiere a month earlier at the Hart Theatre-CenterStage in Rochester, New York, Sabath's hometown. The show was nominated for a MAC Award, and subsequently played in several area venues.

Searching for Tevye is written and performed by Bruce Sabath and directed by Tanya Moberly, featuring music director Ben Kiley on piano, with Sabina Torosjan on violin and John Miller on bass. Performances are Friday, December 2nd and Tuesday, December 6th, both at 7pm. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street, NY, NY 10036.

For reservations, visit Don't Tell Mama. For more information, visit Bruce's website.

Bruce Sabath played Larry in the 2006/7 Tony-winning Broadway revival of Company directed by John Doyle, starring Raul Esparza. He also starred as Jack Warner in the long-running off-Broadway musical Cagney. He will reprise his role as Leyzer Volf (and sometimes Tevye) in the acclaimed Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey, at New World Stages, November 13th, 2022 through January 1st, 2023. Sabath has long been an active supporter of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Sabath, a long-distance runner, was also integral in the growth of one of BCEFA's newest events, Broadway Run which continues to raise significant funds for BCEFA.