Broadway's Matildas to Reunite at MATILDAPALOOZA 2023 at 54 Below

54 BELOW is celebrating 10 years of Matilda the Musical in Matildapalooza 2023: All Grown Up - A Reunion of Broadway's Matildas! on August 7 & 8 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. Tickets are on sale now at 54below.org/Matildapalooza.

In the nearly 4-year run of the Broadway smash, Matilda The Musical, there were 5 sets of Matildas. 19 children have played the role on Broadway. Now, 10 years after Matilda began its magical run, the Matildas return as young adults. These amazing young people will perform some of their favorite songs from Broadway and beyond.

Music direction by the Matilda's children's music director, Deborah Abramson.

Produced by Van Dean (of Broadway Records) and Talia Hankin.

Featuring Sophia Gennusa, Oona Laurence, Bailey Ryon, Milly Shapiro, Paige Brady, Ava Ulloa, Tori Feinstein, Eliza Holland Madore, Alexandra Vlachos, Willow McCarthy, Aviva Winick, and Rileigh McDonald.

Matildapalooza 2023: All Grown Up plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 7 & 8 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. Cover charges are $45-$65 ($51-$73 with fees). Premiums are $90-$105 ($100.50-$117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/Matildapalooza. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

