BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – June 30 to July 6, 2025

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including plenty of free outdoor summer concerts, original RENT stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, and LGBTQ+ standup comedy.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp : CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP AND HISTORY at 54 Below

Mon. June 30 to Sun. July 6 @ 7 pm (except the 4th)

Tickets available here.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below by popular demand in their hit duo show, this time with some brand new exciting songs added!

In this special 11-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

Tickets: Tickets start at $117.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. Tonight’s show is almost completely sold out, but there are still a few tickets you can snag.

PRIDE IS OVER: A COMPLETELY HETEROSEXUL SHOW at Union Hall

Tues. July 1 @ 10 pm

Tickets available here.

As June ends, enjoy a totally all cis straight evening with cis straight married traditionally religious and also Christian White couple Taylor Garron and Zach Schiffman. With special guests: James Tom, Jay Jurden, Marley Gotterer, A Twink and a Redhead, Asha Ward, and Mike Liebenson

Tickets: Tickets are $15.64 including fees. This event will be mixed seated/standing. Arrive early for best seat selection.

The Weather Station / Charlotte Day Wilson / Katie Tupper (SummerStage) in Central Park

Weds. July 2 from 6 to 10 pm

Free show; details available here.

Celebrate Canada Day in the park with this free concert by celebrated Canadian folk band The Weather Station, singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson, and neo-soul and indie R&B musician Katie Tupper. See the website above for details on what items are not allowed in the park and click here for a detailed rundown on more free outdoor concerts in NYC this summer.

Tickets: Free. Seating is first come, first served.

Freedom Riders & Resistance Revival Chorus at Joe’s Pub

Thurs. July 3 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

In reverence to the courage and struggle of the original Freedom Rides — organized by Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) in 1961 — the Freedom Riders band are a groundbreaking new international jazz collective sharing the history of previous civil rights struggles and amplifying current messages of social justice through music. As a project of NYC Winter Jazzfest, the ensemble features a new generation of composers performing powerful standards and original music that continue in the tradition of providing a soundtrack to the global civil rights movement. Grounded by the weight of musicians and activists that came before us, Freedom Riders offer vital inspiration through music uniting audiences with the energy and spirit of shared humanity. The ensemble is led by music director Ben Williams on bass; and features Sarah Elizabeth Charles on vocals; with Joe Dyson on drums; Sasha Berliner on vibraphone; Alfredo Colon on alto saxophone; Marcus Strickland on tenor saxophone; and Milena Casado on trumpet, and Special Guest on piano.

Tickets: Tickets are $30 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Louis Cato, Jackie Venson, Jontavious Willis in Bryant Park

Fri. July 4 @ 7 pm

Free show; details available here.

WNYC's John Schaefer hosts a two-day celebration of global guitar culture, with guests ranging from the well-known like Louis Cato, leader of The Late Show Band, to the emerging, like the 16-year old phenomenon Marel Hidalgo, who will perform a tribute to Ernest Ranglin & The Jamaican Jazz Songbook. The festival culminates on July 4, celebrating American blues traditions in a special concert for America's birthday.

Tickets: Free. Seating is first come, first served.

Lady Bunny at the Green Room 42

Fri. July 4 & Sat. July 5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Curtain up! Light the lights! And brace yourself as NYC’s demented drag diva Lady Bunny debuts her new show Bunny Butchers Broadway! at NYC's The Green Room 42. Opening Friday July 4th, this very limited engagement is Saturday the 5th, and Sunday the 6th. Lady Bunny is sure to delight musical theatre fans by blending her trademark raunchy humor with parodies of tunes from Wicked, Dreamgirls, Mamma Mia, Chicago, Gypsy and more. Whether Bunny sings the full songs or they appear in medley format, the lady gives you twisted versions of almost 20 Broadway's most beloved smashes.

Not a musical theater lover? Then this show’s for you, too, because the crazy bitch will also perform a pop parodies of Ariana Grande, Missy Elliott, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Beyonce ad more. This drag legend will also sing original tunes from her which have left sold out crowds from Sydney's Comedy Festival to Amsterdam in hysterics. These include a gag-worthy ode to weight loss drug Ozempic, a sultry blues song about her non-existent vagina, and a blistering, yet humorous critique of Elon Musk which will have conservatives squirming and everyone else howling.

Tickets: Tickets start at $37.90 (including fees) for side/back seating.

Big Umbrella Day at Lincoln Center Plaza

Sat. July 5 from 11 am to 7:30 pm

Free; details available here.

A day of multi-sensory, interactive, and engaging artistic experiences, designed with and for neurodiverse audiences, including an all-ages silent disco, dance workshops and more. This summer, the celebrated festival returns as a free day-long campus takeover at Lincoln Center full of relaxed spaces with multi-sensory experiences, performances, installations, and workshops specifically welcoming neurodivergent audiences and their families. You and your family have access to a full roster of programming, with the ability to drop-in throughout the day, experiencing as much or as little as you’d like.

Tickets: Tickets are not required and each event is General Admission—first-come, first-served.

Comments

