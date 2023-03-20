Broadway Teens Raise Their Voices For Gun Safety At Benefit Concert At The Green Room 42, March 26

The benefit concert to support common-sense gun safety legislation featuring teen performers from the Broadway, film, and television community has a limited number of tickets remaining.

The concert, produced by Carly Gold, will be performed live at The Green Room 42 on March 26th at 7pm, and will also be live-streamed to viewers outside of NYC. Money raised from the concert will go directly to support top organizations that support and promote gun safety legislation.

As a young adult, high school student, and performer, Carly Gold, having grown up in an era of lockdowns and active shooter drills, felt compelled to create this concert as a platform for her fellow Broadway, film, and television community members to maintain continued awareness of the need for common-sense gun safety legislation in America. Gold believes as it is often stated that hers is a generation of changemakers and she is determined to be part of the change she wishes to see in the world.

Carly has assembled an incredible cast that includes Max Bartos (Sing Street Broadway), Audrey Bennett (Frozen Broadway, Amelie Broadway), Sway Bhatia (Mighty Ducks Disney+, Succession HBO), Layla Capers (School of Rock Broadway, The Lion King Broadway), Gianna Harris (School of Rock Broadway, Mighty Oak), Kaylin Hedges (Annie Hollywood Bowl), Tess Romero (Diary of a Future President Disney+) and Oscar Williams (Fun Home Broadway, The Secret Garden Lincoln Center).

Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, Little Mermaid Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) serves as the Music Director/Accompanist and will also perform.

Tickets may be purchased directly from The Green Room 42 at: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/oEumvnJBnCetSitV1ROd/1679871600000. Live-stream tickets are available on the website and purchased streaming links will be sent out 30 minutes prior to the show.

"THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served tableside during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katherine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com

Carly Gold was in the original Broadway National Tour cast of Fun Home playing the role of Small Alison. She was also part of the original Broadway cast of the Tony Award-winning play, The Ferryman. She can be seen in Season 1, Ep. 11 of the hit show Evil on CBS/Paramount+ and has done a variety of voice over work, including most recently for the Disney+ film, Black Beauty. She won a Teen Indie Award at the All-American High School Film Festival for her work on the short film The Mirror/Mirror The. Carly is currently studying drama at LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts in NYC and was recently written up in The Economist regarding her original one-act play about a school shooting. She is passionate about advancing the cause of Gun Safety in America and is honored to be producing this cabaret with such a talented group of performers. Instagram: @carlygoldofficial

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, writer, and social media influencer. Select theater credits: Ludlow Ladd at the Winter Rhythms Festival 2021 (Ludlow Ladd), Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Original Off-Broadway Cast), two Broadway National Tours, Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical (TrevorLIVE LA and Original Off-Broadway Cast), The Pill (Off-Broadway), many developmental works (lab/readings), Broadway/Off-Broadway cast recordings, iHeartRadio (comedy voiceovers), various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar. TV/Film: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), 13: The Musical (Netflix), Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+), and CoComelon. As a musician: Joshua was the rehearsal accompanist for the Off-Broadway musical, Stranger Sings!, and has music-directed numerous cabarets at The Green Room 42, and 54 Below. As a composer/writer, Joshua's original musical, The Perfect Fit, was live-streamed in concert from New World Stages and released an EP on Broadway Records, with more exciting news to come! Joshua is the host and creator of the hit web series, The Early Night Show, on the Broadway Podcast Network. Joshua's original music is available on all digital streaming platforms. Tiktok/Instagram/YouTube: @joshuaturchin. As the child of a parent who attended Stoneman Douglas High School, Joshua is passionate about advocating for gun safety and is honored to be music directing this cabaret and working with Carly Gold and the talented performers.