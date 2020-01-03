Broadway Stars Perform in SONGS BY MONICA POSTON At Green Room 42

Up and coming musical theatre composer Monica Poston is debuting her original music at Green Room 42 on Monday, January 6th at 9:30PM. The night will feature stars from Broadway shows such as Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud, Book of Mormon, Frozen, and more!

Songs By Monica Poston is an hour long cabaret consisting of new music theater songs that are bound to make you laugh and cry. You will not want to miss this!

Get your tickets at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/7ezTPryRNfA7AyRYcBHK/1578364200000?fbclid=IwAR2MppzUBhzZ4QAD2ylvQX2HFW_42shHga2On0Nh512GxQ-p-jaF68Q3lnU

Singers for the evening include Adam Hyndman (Hadestown, Once on this Island, Aladdin), Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys, Only Human), Caleb Albert (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton), JJ Niemann (Book of Mormon, Bliss), Katie Johantgen (Friends! The Musical Parody), Lissa deGuzman (King Kong, Aladdin, Bliss), Monica Poston (American Girl Live), Morgan Reilly, Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Caroline or Change), Ruby Gibbs (Finding Neverland).

The band for the evening includes Ethan Anderson (piano), Alec Michael Ryan (guitar), Aaron Drescher (drums), Monica Poston (trombone), and David Poston (trombone).





