Broadway Performers Sing One-hit Wonders In Benefit Concert For Co/lab Theater Group

CO/LAB (Creative Opportunities without Limits And Boundaries) Theater Group is excited to present CO/LABaret, its annual benefit concert to support its programs, on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 7:00pm. This year's event will return to The Green Room 42, at 570 10th Avenue in Manhattan and will feature some of NYC's finest vocal talent singing popular one-hit wonders throughout music history.

CO/LAB Theater Group, celebrating its ninth season, is a non-profit organization that provides individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts. CO/LAB runs five core classes a week, plus additional workshops and partnership programs with various organizations throughout New York City. Teaching and Supporting Artists work together to facilitate a positive, safe and fun environment for the group's actors.

"This event is particularly special for CO/LAB," says CO/LAB's Executive Director Becky Leifman, "It's a way to celebrate NYC's finest talent, for our community to interact with professional performers, celebrate the work CO/LAB creates for all actors, and introduce new people to our organization ."

The evening will feature arrangements and musical direction by Jonathan Brenner and performances by Carly Augenstein, Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom, "Atlanta"), Sharisse Francisco, Alie B. Gorrie ("Able: A Series" on YouTube), Terrance Johnson (Dreamgirls National Tour), Ahmad Maksoud (The Band's Visit), Devon Perry, Angela Travino (South Pacific National Tour), and Hernando Umana (Kinky Boots). Jeffrey Mondoro hosts. It will also feature a special performance and a toast by CO/LAB actors.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit colabtheatergroup.com.

The Green Room 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world.





