Broadway Official Online Masterclass to Present 2024 Charity Showcase at The Green Room 42

Broadway Official Online Masterclass will present their 2024 charity showcase at The Green Room 42, with ticket sales benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The showcase features performances by some of the brightest upcoming talent in theater, performing alongside Broadway star Leandra Ellis-Gaston (TinaThe musical, Six). Musical Direction is by Micah Young (Fun Home, Spring Awakening). Newly added to the roster is Bret Shuford as host and performer (Wicked, Amazing Grace, Paramour, The Little Mermaid and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang).

Through immersive live classes, BOOMasterclass allows students the opportunity to engage in real-time with Broadway experts and fellow students. During their in-person summer intensive, students participate in a five-day program, culminating in a performance alongside their teachers.

You can learn more about the performance here. 22 VIP tickets are available, which include access to a red carpet meet-and-greet starting at 11:30am. To request comps, please reach out to Lavender Entertainment at marie@incontrera.com.

For more information about Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, visit broadwaycares.org.

“If the last week is any indication the future of performances on Broadway is in GREAT hands -this past Saturday I got to attend the Boom Musical Theatre Summer Intensive Charity Showcase hosted by Bret Shuford, with stars Kerry Butler and Thayne Jasperson featuring 14 incredibly talented students performing at The Green Room 42. Congrats to Rory Hughes and your team. BOOM - Broadway O. Online Masterclass” - Marc Levine, Producer

