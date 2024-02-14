Brian J. Nash to Present SUNDAY NIGHT MUSIC CLUB at The Green Room 42 in March

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present celebrated pianist and singer Brian J. Nash in his show “Sunday Night Music Club” on Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 PM. For 19.5 years (including 108 pandemic livestreams), Nash has performed every Sunday night in New York City, and now he’s bringing some of his favorite moments from those thousands of hours to the stage with a full band in a brand-new solo show. From broken-down or ridiculous arrangements of pop tunes, his legendary Nash-ups, or one-man musicals, Brian will bring his trademark athletic piano-playing to everything from Sondheim to Tori Amos to ‘80s pop.



Brian J. Nash is an award-winning pianist, singer, music director, orchestrator, and producer who has been based in New York since 2002. Brian has been the music director of many Off-Broadway and regional musicals, and works in concert with Jennifer Holliday, Deborah Cox, Andy Bell (Erasure), Ana Gasteyer, Laura Benanti, Tiffany, Shoshana Bean, Natalie Joy Johnson, Ada Vox, Christina Bianco, and many others. Brian recently sold out a run at the Sydney Cabaret Festival, performs around the world as both a solo artist and music director, and from March 2020 to September 2022 performed 109 streaming all-request shows. As a record producer, he has produced and played on pop and rock records for Justin Tranter, Shanna Sharp, Boys Like Girls, Peppermint, and Stacy Allyn Baker, and many cabaret and cast albums His collaboration with Natalie Joy Johnson has resulted in two multi-year residencies in NYC and recordings with their band, Miss Natalie. His solo album, Forever/After, is available on iTunes. BrianJNash.com.



Brian J. Nash will perform “Sunday Night Music Club” on Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.



Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 at 7:00 PM

An Evening with

Mink Stole and Peaches Christ

An intimate, revelatory, and heartfelt cabaret show starring living legend and cult film icon Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, But I’m a Cheerleader) alongside San Francisco drag impresario, filmmaker Peaches Christ (All About Evil, Hulu’s “Drag Me to Dinner”). Mink and Peaches have been close friends for over two decades and they would like you to join them for an evening of storytelling, film clips, and live song in a wildly entertaining and uncensored exposé that is as hilarious as it is revealing. If you're a fan of John Waters’ films, Divine, drag history, or cult movies, you don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind event.



Friday, March 15 at 7:00 PM

John Hill

“Wellness Check”

Directed by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur

Broadway and SiriusXM star John Hill brings his hot solo show back by popular demand. Hills set list of original comedy pop songs continues to grow from fan favorites like the ballad of his homophobic chihuahua, being stalked by a sexual predator at Six Flags, demonic possession, gay fashion victims, and shocking tales of hot mic moments with celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld and Iyanla Vanzant - to new songs about domestic air travel, love, and the demon baby that lives next door who terrorizes him at night.



Sunday, March 24 at 9:30 PM

Reeve Carney

“Singing the Divas”

For this special performance, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor and recent star of Broadway's Hadestown will take a break from his usual set of original music to perform a cabaret evening of musical theater classics traditionally performed by legendary Broadway divas. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.



Thursdays, March 28, June 6, September 26 and December 5 at 7:00 PM

“LEOLA’S LADY LAND LOUNGE”

Written & performed by Will Nolan

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC’s greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there’s gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!



Monday, April 8 at 7:00 PM

Allan Nicholls

“Chasing the Thrill”

Allan Nicholls tells his Broadway story in song, performing songs from Hair, Inner City Mother Goose, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with an entirely new arrangements and feel. With the “Not Your Parents’ Pit Band,” featuring acclaimed music director Ben Covello on keyboards, Nate Repasz on drums and vocals, Gene Steficek on bass and vocals, and Eitan Prouser on guitar, Allan performs songs from his years on Broadway – from his first Hair performance through the closing night of Sgt. Pepper’s. “The show offers musical nostalgia with a new twist on the songs and a very personal take on the stories happening behind the stage,” says Nicholls, who is the only actor to have played both the lead roles of Claude and Berger in Hair.



Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 PM

Jennifer Roberts

“She Loves Sheldon! – Sheldon Harnick’s 100th Birthday Celebration”

Directed by Lance Roberts, the show will feature hits from Harnick’s greatest and most popular shows, including Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Me. Jennifer Roberts also promises several hidden gems of rarely/if ever heard songs by the three-time Tony Award winner, with spectacular arrangements by Tedd Firth in varied styles, jazz-infused, a little blues and more. “Mr. Harnick supplied three of the songs himself, that were either never in print or out of print,” Jennifer noted, while a friend of the lyricist provided a rarely-heard number from Harnick’s “Hidden Treasures” album. Jennifer, whose regional credits include Sarah Brown, opposite Broadway leading man Tom Wopat in Guys and Dolls, is known for her heartfelt, entertaining and exhilarating shows that highlight her wide vocal range. Jon Weber serves as music director with Steve Doyle on bass.

