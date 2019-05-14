Brian Ames Pays Tribute to Elton John at 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Brian Ames in "Rocket Man: A Tribute To Elton John" on June 21st. To celebrate the release of the film chronicling the life of rock legend Sir Elton John, Brian Ames (composer and pianist) brings to the stage his tribute to the original rocket man himself. Brian will perform some of the greatest hits, explain the stories behind the songs, and reflect on how the iconic piano player influenced his own career. It's sure to be a rockin' night that will launch you into the stratosphere!

Featuring performances from Deonte Warren (Aladdin), Lydia Warr (Dreamgirls National Tour), and talented newcomer Caitlyn Renee.

Brian Ames in "Rocket Man: A Tribute To Elton John" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 21st at 11:30pm. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT BRIAN AMES

Brian Ames is a professional musician from Orlando, FL, and began his music career playing gospel music in churches. He attended Belmont University in Nashville, where he studied Music Production and received his Bachelor's Degree in Music Business. Brian is the Co-Founder and President of DNA Entertainment, a production company that serves his songwriting and producing credits. He spent several years traveling as a touring musician playing piano and keyboards, and is a sponsored artist of the Hammond Organ Company. Since making the transition to Musical Theatre he has worked as a composer, arranger, accompanist, pit musician, and music director.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





