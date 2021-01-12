Breaking News: Toni Tennille Joins Encore Screening of JOHN BUCCHINO GRATEFUL VIRTUAL CONCERT

Exciting news hit the email boxes of many last night as John Bucchino announced an encore screening of his recent Grateful 20th Anniversary Virtual Concert. The online show aired in December for a limited time with a starry cast and a fundraising goal that would benefit the Ali Forney Center. Mr. Bucchino chatted with Broadway World about the concert and the charitable tie-in (read that interview HERE) and, according to his email from January 11th, those fundraising efforts were very successful. So why not continue those efforts? The Grateful 20th Anniversary Virtual Concert will be available once more beginning January 15th, and to make the viewing experience even greater, Bucchino and co. have added a very special performance from the legendary Toni Tennille. See John's personal invitation to join the party below:

Dear Friends,

Our December presentation of the Grateful 20th Anniversary Virtual Concert Video raised nearly $3500 for the Ali Forney Center, to support their beautiful work with homeless LGBTQ young people.

We will be re-airing the video from January 15-31. If you've already bought a ticket, you will be able to re-watch during that time using the same link. If you have not yet gotten your tickets, they may be purchased at www.johnbucchino.com

or you may click HERE

For this Encore Presentation, we're adding a very special performance of my song "If I Ever Say I'm Over You" by the legendary Toni Tennille. I just finished mixing it today, and it's STUNNING!

Here's what some viewers have said about the concert:



"The best produced pandemic show I have seen...incredibly beautiful in every way."



"Brilliant beyond belief. Sobbing, actually sobbing..."



"The quality of the production lived up to the quality of the songs, as did the performances. The show sets a new standard for online musical performance. A masterpiece!"

Please feel free to share this email to help spread the word. Thanks so much for your support!

Sending warm regards and wishing you a Happy, HEALTHY 2021 full of lovely surprises.

John