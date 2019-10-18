Brandon Ellis, Dana Costello, Charles Barksdale Join Spookfest At West End 9/21

Lone Star Theatre Co announces that Broadway's Brandon Ellis (Bandstand), Dana Costello (Finding Neverland), and Charles Barksdale (Sister Act) will be joining the roster as headliners for the Spooky-Ooky Autumn Concert-Palooza and Costume Party on Monday October 21st at the West End Lounge.

The music extravaganza, directed by Jay Levy with music direction by Karl Hedrick will be a celebration of all things spooky featuring old time favorites, brand new songs, and some of your favorite show tunes. With additional performances by Cory Alexander, Hannah Brady, Michelle Caniglia, David Davila, Brendan Daugherty, Amber DeFeo, Lillian Andrea De Leon, Emily Esposito, Belinda Harolds, Daniel Hidalgo, David Michael Kirby, Durra King-Fung Leung, Kendra Lynn, Steph Nash, Mariela Flor Olivo, Ashley Kristeen Vega, Tricia Whitlock, and Benjamin B. Wright. Along with original songs by Davila, Hedrick, Leung, and Wright.

This concert-palooza is presented by Lone Star Theatre Co as part of their annual TX Music New York Stages concert series. The TX Music NY Stages concert series has previously produced the New York premieres of Texas song-writers and composers such as Michael Austin, Charles Barksdale, Paul Cozby, David Davila, Karl Hedrick, Mariela Flor Olivo, Jackson Perrin, and Benjamin B Wright.

Now in it's exciting eighth season, Lone Star Theatre is dedicated to bringing "Texas Pages to New York Stages" by creating innovative and fresh pieces of theatre for New Yorkers brought to you by Texans. Whether a play is by a Texas playwright, or features Texas talent and ingenuity, Lone Star Theatre aims to bring you entertaining theatrical events that will whisk you away from city life.

The concert fundraiser will take place on Monday October 21st at 7pm at The West End Lounge, 955 West End Ave, New York, NY 10025. Doors open at 6:30pm and costumes are highly encouraged. Tickets are $20, with a two drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased here: Get tickets to Lone Star's Spooky-Ooky Autumn Concert-Palooza & Costume Party





