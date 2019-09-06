Birdland Presents Eliane Elias And More Week Of September 16

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

September 16 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Andrew Swackhamer's Last Call Before Fall

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to present singer/songwriter/uke specialist Andrew Swackhamer and friends in "Last Call Before Fall." This show will be a mix of Anrew's favorite musical theater tunes, original compositions and cover songs. The show will also feature Kristin Dausch and special guest Nicolas King.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 16 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Charles Turner at the Birdland Theater

Recently the 1st place winner of the 1st Annual Duke Ellington Vocal Competition here in New York City Hosted by Mercedes Ellington, 26-year-old Turner has taken the jazz scene by storm.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 16 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 17 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Nicolas King at the Birdland Theater

Nicolas King returns to Birdland Theater with musical director Mike Renzi. From "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" to Carnegie Hall, Nicolas King has been performing all over the world since the age of four. Named "a promising pop-jazz singer" and a "polished crooner" by the New York Times, Nicolas King infuses his Broadway roots with pop and jazz in a swinging concert that "makes waves faster than a raging tsunami." (Theater Scene).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 17 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Eliane Elias "Love Stories"

Over the course of a distinguished career spanning nearly 30 albums, multi-GRAMMY-winning pianist, singer, composer Eliane Elias' distinctive musical style has emerged as one of the most unique and immediately recognizable sounds in jazz. Elias blends her Brazilian roots and alluring voice with her virtuosic instrumental jazz, classical and compositional skills, while she consistently displays her pianistic mastery and ability to integrate the many artistic roles she takes on.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 17 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

September 18 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 18 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Sharón Clark at the Birdland Theater

Washington, D.C. standout Sharón Clark has brought festival and concert audiences to their feet across the U.S. and Europe. Ms. Clark has made multiple international tours in recent years, making her debut in Israel and returning to Russia, where she has developed a major following. Her most recent release, "Do it Again - My Tribute to Shirley Horn," is on its third printing, and she grabs top honors wherever she goes.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 19 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Emi Takada

Emi Takada is a Japanese vocalist whose singing has been praised for her transparent, gentle voice quality and overflowing emotion. Emi continues to pursue songs that connect the power of music and the deep meaning of words to touch people's hearts.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 19 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Brandon Goldberg Trio with Ben Wolfe and Donald Edwards at the Birdland Theater

Brandon Goldberg, now thirteen years old, began to play piano by ear when he was three years old. He started with classical lessons at age five, but quickly found his passion for jazz. Brandon has appeared on the Harry Connick Jr. Show, NBC's Little Big Shots and the Steve Harvey Show.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 20 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 20-21 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM

Carol Sloane at the Birdland Theater

Iconic jazz singer Carol Sloane will return to the Birdland Theater, where "She glides over imperishable Ellington ballads, treating each with a blend of delicacy and solidity that only a skilled vocalist can conjure. It's minimalist magic." (The New Yorker).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 20, 21 and 24 (Friday-Saturday at 9:45PM and Tuesday at 7:00PM)

Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret at the Birdland Theater

"Everybody Rise! A Resistance Cabaret" is an evening of classic show tunes all lethally rewritten for the age of Trump. This hilarious bouquet of parodies springs from the fiendish mind of Joe Keenan, an Emmy-winning "Frasier" writer and novelist (Blue Heaven, My Lucky Star). The midterms brought us a Blue Wave, and we'll celebrate with laughter, fresh hope, and a raft of great show tunes you'll never hear the same way again.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 21 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 22 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Deb Bowman "Fast Heart" Album Release

Bowman's Album "Fast Heart" marks the first release of Bowman's original music including the anticipated single "Willow in the Wind" & "Shelter Me From the Storm" featuring the JW Inspirational Voices Choir. The album artwork and songs are connected to the Ovarian Cancer Institute and a percentage of sales will be given towards research. Don't miss this emotionally epic concert release event featuring piano, bass, drums, hammond B3 organ and much more.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 22 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Peter Eldridge at the Birdland Theater

For years Peter Eldridge has remained at the forefront of both the singer-songwriter and jazz realms as a vocalist, pianist, composer, and arranger. The diverse collection of souls in Moss consists of Kate McGarry, Luciana Souza (and now vocalist Jo Lawry), Lauren Kinhan, Theo Bleckmann and Peter Eldridge. Moss is a vocal group which defies categorization, grown from friends wanting to investigate various forms of music with a modern sensibility, stepping outside of comfort zones and taking chances in arranging and composition.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 22 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 22 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com. For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.





