Birdland Presents Anita Gillette, Garrison Keillor, and More Next Week

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with week two of the "Third Annual Celebration of Ron Carter" with Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio, Anita Gillette, An Evening with Garrison Keillor and Heather Masse, and more!

October 7 and 14 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Anita Gillette in "After All"

After sold out performances for her acclaimed Irving Berlin tribute, Broadway legend Anita Gillette returns to Birdland with a new show full of equally delicious songs and stories that define her six dizzying decades in show business. "After All" is filled with hilarious and touching incidents and observations, covering everything from singing with Burt Lancaster and riding an elephant with Bill Murray to stories about Tina Fey and her Aunt Thelma!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 7 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The Tedd Firth Trio at the Birdland Theater

Tedd Firth is a New York City based musical director, jazz pianist and arranger. Among the jazz musicians he has performed or recorded with are John Pizzarelli, Houston Person, Frank Wess, Mark Whitfield, Red Holloway, Benny Golson and Joe Morello.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 7 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 8 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Stephanie Nakasian at the Birdland Theater

Known as one of the world's leading jazz singers, Stephanie Nakasian will take you on a fantasy swing voyage, which transcends the Great Ladies of Song in both tribute and originality. Capturing hearts with her extensive repertoire, reaching from Jazz to Broadway, Stephanie creates an atmosphere of romance and excitement that will transport you to another place and time. She will be joined by Matt Baker (piano), Karl Kimmel (bass) and Curtis Nowosad (drums).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 8-12 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Week two of the "Third Annual Celebration of Ron Carter" with Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz with more than 2,000 albums to his credit. Beginning his career in the 1960s with Jaki Byard and Eric Dolphy, Cannonball Adderley, and a five year stint with the Miles Davis' Quintet, Ron also performed and recorded with notables including Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon. Ron Carter's various ensembles, big band to trio, feature a who's who of the finest players on the NYC scene. He will be joined by Russell Malone (guitar) and Donald Vega (piano).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 8 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

October 9 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 9 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Sam Dillon Quartet at the Birdland Theater

Sam Dillon is a saxophonist, woodwind player, composer and teacher based in New York. He has appeared on television several times with Vince Giordano and The Nighthawks. He was on HBO two times in Martin Scorsese's T.V. Series "Boardwalk Empire" playing clarinet, and most recently for USA in "Royal Pains" playing saxophone.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 10 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

TAEKO's New Album "Contemplation" (Flat Nine Records) Release Celebration

With a never-ending stream of musical ideas and fluidity of delivery that shows years of studying her craft, TAEKO has built a distinctively unique approach to jazz in addition to mastering the traditional vocal and instrumental aspects. This album features songs written by the beloved jazz greats such as Chick Corea, Bill Evans, Benny Golson, Mal Waldron, and Billie Holiday, with TAEKO's unique point of view and arrangement. She will be joined by Theo Hill (piano), Francois Moutin (bass), and Victor Jones (drums).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 10 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Youn Sun Nah at the Birdland Theater

Hailed by The Guardian as "a style-bending star," South Korean vocalist Youn Sun Nah has a truly distinct story and an innovative approach to music. Her refreshingly rich voice, which All About Jazz describes as "dramatic, sensual, and bluesy," is a reflection of her cultured background.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 11 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 11-12 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM

An Evening with Garrison Keillor and Heather Masse at the Birdland Theater

Bestselling author and radio legend Garrison Keillor is joined by vocalist Heather Masse of the Wailin' Jennys and pianist Richard Dworsky, who served as music director for Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion" for 23 years. Sweet duets, tales from Keillor's childhood, and audience singalongs abound in this gently rollicking show. Audience members will feel like they've been invited into the living room of three very talented friends.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 11-12 (Friday-Saturday) at 9:45PM

Hila Kulik Group at the Birdland Theater

During the last decade, Hila has performed with some of the greatest jazz musicians in Israel and abroad, including international touring vocalist Noa Nini (Israel), saxophonist Antonio Hart (USA), saxophonist Donald Harrison (USA), vocalist Cyrille Aimee (France), trumpeter Wayne Tucker (USA), vocalist Pauline Jean (Haiti) and more.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 12 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 13 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Vanessa Racci

The 1950s through the '70s were a golden age of Italian-American male crooners-Vic Damone, Dean Martin, Al Martino, Jimmy Roselli, Sergio Franchi, Jerry Vale-who honored the Italian popular song, with all its lush melody and openhearted sentiment. But for Vanessa Racci, who grew up in a Neopolitan-descended, Italian-American family in Thornwood, New York, the queen of that repertoire was Connie Francis. Vanessa's sweet and sour, impeccably musical contralto throbs with feeling and she has spent years singing pop-jazz standards.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 13 (Sunday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Mafalda Minnozzi presents "SENSORIAL - Portraits in Bossa & Jazz" at the Birdland Theater

Returning to Birdland for the fifth time, powerhouse singer Mafalda Minnozzi will debut her new CD "SENSORIAL" with a special record release event in the Birdland Theater. On hand will be the band from her new recording dedicated to a revisiting of the magical fusion of Bossa and jazz via some unique arrangements built around her spirited improvisations.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 13 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 13 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, MURRAY HILL. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

