Birdland Presents A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS and More The Week of week of December 23

Birdland Jazz Club's schedule for December 23-December 29 includes A Swinging Birdland Christmas,nVeronica Swift, Freddy Cole Quartet, and more!

December 21-25 (Saturday-Sunday, Tuesday-Wednesday at 5:30PM and Monday at 7:00PM)

A Swinging Birdland Christmas

In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch will perform swinging arrangements of "Christmas Waltz," Kay Thompson's "Holiday Season," "Sleigh Ride," "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," "Snow," and "It Happened In Sun Valley," among other favorites. The singers will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 23 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Anaïs Reno at the Birdland Theater

Anaïs Reno, a 16-year old Drama Sophomore at LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts, in NYC, was born on November 29, 2003, in Geneva, Switzerland. Despite her very young age, Anaïs has been artistically very active, involved in the performing arts since age 8. Anaïs was showcased on March 18th, 2019, in a concert sponsored by the National Arts Club and the Mabel Mercer foundation in New York City where she sang several solo songs with Tedd Firth and a duet with Nicholas King. As a member of the New York Philharmonic's Very Young Composers Program, her first original composition was performed by the Philharmonic in David Geffen Hall on their children's concert series, at age 10. Subsequent compositions for string ensemble were performed by the JACK String Quartet and the Toomai String Quintet, and at age 12 she performed original songs with members of the Philharmonic, including a benefit concert at Geffen Hall.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 23 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 24-28 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Veronica Swift Holiday Show with Special Guest James Tormé at the Birdland Theater

Only in her early 20's Veronica Swift is being recognized as one of the top young singers in jazz. Her 2015 Album "Lonely Woman" features some of the hottest young jazz players on the scene including Emmet Cohen, Benny Bennack III, Daryl Johns (with whom she shared the Grammy Choir/Band experience), Matt Wigler, and Scott Lowrie. In addition to performing the Great American Songbook and Bebop and Vocalese classics, Veronica is also a passionate devotee of 20s and 30s music and has sung with Vince Giordano, Terry Waldo, and Drew Nugent.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 24-28 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Freddy Cole Quartet

The New York Times calls Freddy Cole, "the most maturely expressive male jazz singer of his generation, if not the best alive." People Magazine praises his, "gorgeous autumnal baritone, expressive phrasing and pitch-perfect feel for jazz standards, pop tunes and love ballads." Uncle to Natalie Cole, brother of Nat "King" Cole, pianist and vocalist Freddy Cole doesn't apologize for sounding a little bit like his iconic elder brother as he tantalizes listeners all over the world. Cole's annual visit is the perfect blend of jazz and great American standards.

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

December 26 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Champian Fulton

Born in Oklahoma, Champian Fulton has become a world class Jazz pianist and vocalist with international acclaim. She grew up with music in the home; her mother and father (Jazz trumpeter and educator Stephen Fulton) recognized her fascination with music at an early age. Since then, her piano and voice skills have been recognized by peers and critics as distinctive and sophisticated. This young woman from Oklahoma captivates audiences in New York's finest Jazz rooms and in concert halls around the world. From New York to Barcelona, Champian's swinging style and charismatic performances have made her a guardian of the legacy of Jazz. Champian's heroes include Bud Powell, Red Garland, Erroll Garner, Count Basie, Sarah Vaughan, and Dinah Washington.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 27 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 28 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 29 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

The Evan Sherman Big Band

The Evan Sherman Big Band makes their Birdland debut! Evan Sherman started on the drum set at age 5. Sherman's "sense of groove, atmosphere, and impeccable time keeping" (All About Jazz) has led him to four continents, recording & playing alongside jazz icons such as Ron Carter, Roy Hargrove, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Cyrus Chestnut & James Moody. Based in NYC, he is the drummer for both the Jimmy Heath Big Band and Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band, among others. In 2017, Sherman co-produced and performed on a live trio recording with longtime friend and bandmate, Emmet Cohen flanked by the legendary bassist, Ron Carter. The album continues to receive critical praise citing Sherman as "a beacon of taste", "who, though in his mid-20's, plays here like an old master" (CD Hotlist).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 29 (Sunday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Josh Richman at the Birdland Theater

Award-winning pianist and composer Josh Richman has performed as a sideman on the Birdland and Birdland Theater stages several times. Joining him will be three of the most recorded, in-demand musicians in New York (Peter Washington on bass, Donald Edwards on drums, Steve Wilson on saxophone) and Leon Jordan Jr., a young lion from Philadelphia. The Josh Richman Quintet will be performing many of Josh's award-winning compositions, as well as selections from the Great American Songbook. For more, follow Josh on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube @joshrichmanmusic.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 29 (Sunday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

