Birdland Jazz Club to Present Steve Ross

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present vocalist and pianist Steve Ross - widely heralded as "The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret" - in a special show celebrating spring on Monday, April 18 at 7:00 PM. Ross will offer seasonal songs ("Finding Words For Spring," "Hurry, It's Lovely Up Here"), as well as tributes to New York City ("New York Coloring Book," "Penthouse Serenade"). Steve will also celebrate the great Stephen Sondheim ("Buddy's Blues," "We're Gonna Be All Right," "Take the Moment"), in addition to Kander & Ebb, Frank Loesser, and Brian Gari. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Steve Ross was raised in Washington, DC, and heard a lot of music at home, some from his mother who played piano. In due course, he studied piano himself and by the time he had attended Georgetown University, spent a little time in a seminary, and served in the US Army, he had become an accomplished pianist, drawing his repertoire not from contemporary pop but from the Great American Songbook. In the early '70s he settled in New York City where he soon became well known on the city's cabaret scene. At first a background pianist, he was urged by club owners to sing and gradually began to do this, eventually training as a singer. As his personal style developed, so his reputation spread. Ted Hook, owner of Backstage, a piano bar in the midtown theatre district, hired him.

In 1981, Ross was booked into the Oak Room at the Algonquin Hotel where he played a considerable part in establishing the room as a perennial favorite of artists and customers. At some venues he would find himself accompanying leading entertainers who happened to be in the audience, among them Liza Minnelli and Ginger Rogers. He has played many festivals, including Perth in Australia, Spoleto in Italy, and Hong Kong. Other international venues include seasons at London's Ritz Hotel and Pizza on the Park. He hosted a live cabaret series for BBC Television, and in America he hosted "New York Cabaret Nights," a series for National Public Radio.

He appeared in a Broadway revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter, starring Frank Langella. He has appeared with stride pianist Judy Carmichael, performing the show "Style Meets Stride," featuring the music of Porter and Fats Waller.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Steve Ross on Monday, April 18 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.



Every Monday at 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

April 7 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Kinsey Sicks

For 24 years, America's Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet has served up a feast of music and comedy to audiences at performing arts centers, music venues, and comedy festivals in every kind of town you can imagine! Their award-winning a cappella singing,sharp satire, and over-the-top drag have earned The Kinsey Sicks a diverse and devoted following. They have been called "inventive, riotously and sublime" by Variety.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

April 11 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Debbie Gravitte with Stephen Schwartz

Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte has been in theater long enough to have made some very special friends. Join her as she welcomes Stephen Schwartz (April 11), Marc Shaiman (May 9), and Harvey Fierstein (September 12) for three separate evenings full of songs, stories, and surprises. Gravitte, one of Broadway's biggest personalities, has found herself in demand from the Broadway stage to the concert stage and beyond. After making her Broadway debut in the original cast of They're Playing Our Song, she went on to appear in Perfectly Frank, Blues in the Night, Ain't Broadway Grand, Chicago, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, and Les Misérables. She has appeared in three shows for Encores!: Carnival, The Boys From Syracuse, and Tenderloin.Debbie has performed her nightclub act worldwide, from New York's Rainbow & Stars and 54 Below, to London's Pizza on the Park to Atlantic City with Jay Leno, Harry Anderson and the legendary George Burns.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 11 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Daryl Sherman Trio

Rhode Island born Daryl Sherman has been a part of the New York City jazz scene since the mid-70s and she is one of the rare singing pianists equally talented in both roles. Sherman is a unique stylist with charm, quick wit, chemistry with her audiences and ability to make herself at home in any musical setting. From her early stints at Sinatra hang-outs like Jilly's, there's hardly a jazz joint, supper club or hotel Daryl has missed. When Artie Shaw formed a new band after his retirement, Shermanwas his chosen singer, calling her "a first rate singer-musician". Her albums are in regular rotation on Cable TV's Music Choice, Sirius/XM Radio, BBC, JazzRadio Berlin and she's been a frequent guest on NPR's "Piano Jazz."

$30 Table/$20 Bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 25 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Akers - "Among My Souvenirs"

Singer and actress Karen Akers will make her Birdland solo concert debut with "Among My Souvenirs," featuring musical director Alex Rybeck. Akers takes a look back at some of the songs that first brought her acclaim in cabaret as well as on Broadway, television, and recordings - works by Craig Carnelia, Maury Yeston, Edith Piaf, and Stephen Sondheim, among other treasures. Akers is one of America's more arresting and successful concert stars. She is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award. Ms. Akers has appeared in many prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl, as well as the Cafe Carlyle and The Oak Room at The Algonquin Hotel. She has taken her music to the south of France, Russia, and Barcelona's Liceu Opera House. She appeared on Broadway as one of the original stars of the Tony Award-winning musical Grand Hotel. She made her debut on the Great White Way in the original production of Nine, receiving a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award.

$40 tables + $20 food/drink minimum

April 25 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Louis Rosen and his Almost Large Band

Award-winning composer/arranger Louis Rosen celebrates the upcoming releases of two new albums, It Is Still Dark: Three Suites and Music for Guitars, and offers a sneak preview of new songs from yet another new album due out later this year, along with a selection of past album favorites. His "Almost Large Band" includes some of his favorite, long-standing collaborators: pianist (and Broadway conductor) Kimberly Grigsby, clarinetist Andrew Sterman, multi-instrumentalist David Mansfield; bassist Dick Sarpola, and drummer Eric Halvorson. Louis' style is a fusion of folk, jazz, rock and classical idioms. Music for Guitar and Four Suites are the 10th and 11th albums of his music and songs to be released over the past 15 years.

$30 tables + $20 food/drink minimum

May 2 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Amanda McBroom - "Crimes of the Heart"

McBroom brings us musical medicine for these crazy times. Her concert will celebrate songs of passion, politics, and just plain love, written by the likes of Stephen Sondheim, Irving Berlin, Leonard Cohen, and of course Amanda McBroom. Her name came to the attention of the public when Bette Midler's version of Amanda's song "The Rose" hit #1 on the charts. Her songs have been recorded by Barbara Cook, Manhattan Transfer, Judy Collins, Barry Manilow, Reba McEntire, Kurt Cobain, and many other artists. She received a Golden Globe Award, a Grammy nomination, Johnny Mercer Songwriter of the Year, and the Mabel Mercer Lifetime Achievement Award. With her writing partner, Michele Brourman, she has written lyrics for 19 Universal Animation features, including the Land Before Time series and Curious George. Her 9th album of original songs, Voices, went to #1 on Amazon during its first week.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

May 23 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

John Manzari - "The First Set"

Manzari's "The First Set" is a high-energy show highlighting the influence of tap dance on African American music through songs by Ahmad Jamal, Gregory Porter, Bill Evans, and others. John is joined by the Luther S. Allison Trio which includes Stanley Ruvinov on bass, Zach Adleman on drums, and Luther S. Allison on piano. Manzari is an Ovation Award and Helen Hayes Award nominated dancer, singer, actor, choreographer, and teacher. Stage credits include the Bessie Award winning production Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic; 42nd Street; Maurice Hines: Tappin' Thru Life, featuring his mentor Maurice Hines, The Wiz is 40: A Celebration in Dance and Music, directed and choreographed by George Faison; and Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies. TV credits include the PBS special "The Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary Celebration", ABC's "The View," and The Jerry Lewis Telethon. John can be seen in the documentary Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum