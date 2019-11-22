Birdland Jazz Club Releases Schedule for December 2-December 8

The Joe Lovano Nonet, Marta Sanchez Quintet, Lorna Dallas, And more! Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

December 2 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Time in a Bottle: Steve Ross Sings the Seventies

Steve Ross will take us on a musical journey back to the decade which saw the rise of the great singer/songwriters. He will give a fresh look and listen to some of the unforgettable songs of John Denver ("Annie's Song"), Billy Joel ("Piano Man"), Elton John ("Your Song"), Don McLean ("Vincent"), Barry Manilow ("Could It Be Magic?") and the haunting title song. For several years, he has been referred to as 'the Crown Prince of New York Cabaret," an unofficial but merited title.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 2 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The Anderson Brothers play Cole Porter at the Birdland Theater

"Virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone" (New York Times), identical twins and Juilliard graduates Peter and Will Anderson are one of the most extraordinary musical acts today performing captivating, classic jazz. On Monday, December 2nd at the Birdland Theater, they will feature the music of composer and lyricist Cole Porter, with songs including "Night & Day," "Begin the Beguine," "I Get a Kick out of You," "I've Got You Under My Skin," and "Just One of Those Things."

All tickets, $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 2 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 3 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Lorna Dallas at the Birdland Theater

Last season, American born and London West End favorite Lorna Dallas returned to the New York cabaret world after a twenty-year hiatus. Now, in an encore performance, Lorna returns to Birdland Theater, with her acclaimed show on both sides of the Pond, Stages, devised by her two long time collaborators, musical director Christopher Denny and director Barry Kleinbort. Stages refers to those theaters and venues where Ms. Dallas displayed her formidable gifts as a singer and top tier interpreter of popular song. The musical program is equally diverse, ranging from unforgettable standards and show tunes by Broadway's greats to little known but equally worthy gems. In short, Stages offers a treasure trove of glorious singing, intimate detail and heartfelt reminiscence.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 3-7 (Tuesday-Saturday ) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Joe Lovano Nonet

Joe began playing the alto at five, switching to the tenor a few years later. By the time he got his driver's license at sixteen, Joe Lovano was a member of the Musician's Union, Local 4, and working professionally. He started playing club dates (sometimes subbing for his dad), and Motown cover bands, eventually saving enough money from these gigs to put himself through college.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 3 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

December 4 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 4 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM

Kenn Boisinger - The New Voice of Christmas at the Birdland Theater

Kenn Boisinger brings his indescribable style and absolutely inimitable voice to Birdland Theater with his holiday extravaganza, "Kenn Boisinger - The New Voice of Christmas." Expect to have your holiday brightened with Kenn's new take on holiday classics, as well as some destined-to-become-holiday-classics that Kenn will be introducing. Unwilling to disappoint his fans at the holidays, Kenn will also be singing favorite numbers from the Boisinger Songbook, including "Third Rail," "Is She A Call Girl, Or Just a Girl I'd Like To Call?," "Daddy Drinks Because You Cry" and "Someone's Always Dead At Manhattan Plaza," among other Boisinger classics.

All tickets $20-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 4 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

Birdography: Celebrating Dave Brubeck with David DeJesus and Chris Smith

In the series Birdography, the life and music of jazz legends are thoughtfully curated through live performance. December Birdography celebrates Dave Brubeck! Legendary pianist and composer Dave Brubeck excelled at making jazz music accessible and intriguing to both the commercial audience and diehard jazz community. To Brubeck jazz was art, an art that stood for freedom, loyalty, and principle. This was apparent not only in his masterful playing and composing, but also in his actions as a jazz ambassador to the world and as one of the first leaders to integrate his band in the late 1950's.This month Birdography guides you through the fascinating story of Brubeck's life, performs many of his most famous compositions, and presents rare interview clips of Brubeck speaking about his music.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 5 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Tobias Meinhart Quartet - CD Release

A decade on from making the dream 'jazz' move to New York, German-born saxophonist Tobias Meinhart presents his new project with some of the most interesting names on the current scene: Eden Ladin (piano), Matt Penman (bass) and Obed Calvaire (drums). They will perform music from the saxophonist's latest album Berlin People.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 5 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Marta Sanchez Quintet at the Birdland Theater

Pianist Marta Sanchez's follow-up to her critically acclaimed releases "Partenika" (2015) and "Danza Imposible" (2017) is her new album "El Rayo de Luz." Her unique vision for her quintet - celebrated by the New York Times (10 best albums of 2015), NPR's Fresh Air, DownBeat Magazine and many others - is further developed and explored in her new music on "El Rayo de Luz". Marta's highly evocative music is textural, visual, and constantly surprising with invention and wit. Born and raised in Madrid, Spain, pianist and composer Marta Sánchez is actively working in the contemporary creative music scene in New York City and around the globe. Charting a significant path through her innovative and original music, she has reached an international audience, gaining significant global recognition.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 6 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 6 (Friday) at 7:00PM

The Jake Fryer Quartet with Special Guest Melanie Stace at the Birdland Theater

Jake has performed at Ronnie Scotts, The Royal Festival Hall, The Ritz, The Royal Albert Hall and The London Jazz Festival. He has recorded with Randy Brecker, Richie Cole, Bud Shank, Mike Wofford, Joe LaBarbera and Bob Magnusson. He has also performed with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London Gospel Choir, Motown Legends The Four Tops, and Emeli Sande. His quartet have played at jazz festivals and clubs in Paris, Tokyo, Auckland, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Vancouver, and New York. His debut album "On Our Terms" was signed to a record label in the UK and sparked a tour in theatres, festivals and clubs across the country.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 6 (Friday) at 9:45PM

The 2019 Annual James Barbour Holiday Concert at the Birdland Theater

Laughing Dog Media will present James Barbour and his guests in his 11th Annual Holiday Concert. Filled with holiday classics such as "The Christmas Song," "O Holy Night," "The Dreidel Song" and an audience participation "Twelve Days Of Christmas," this concert celebrates the warmth and joy of the holiday season. Starting in 2008, James Barbour's Holiday Concert has played to sold out crowds around the world and has become a staple each holiday season.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum per person

December 7 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



November 7 (Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Noah Wilker & Friends: A Benefit For Camp Tel Yehudah (Acoustic Set)at the Birdland Theater

Noah Wilker will be returning to Birdland Theater in NYC for one night only to celebrate his birthday, as well as support a wonderful organization. Noah Wilker & Friends: A Benefit For Camp Tel Yehudah will be an evening full of great music, special guests and surprises! All of the proceeds from these shows will be donated directly to the scholarship fund at Camp Tel Yehudah in order to ensure we give as many teens as possible the opportunity to experience such an amazing place!

All tickets $36, $10 food/drink minimum

December 8 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

"Season's Swingin' Greetings!" Benny Benack III with Steven Feifke Big Band

Join Birdland favorites Benny Benack III & Steven Feifke as they celebrate the release of their Holiday EP with some brand new, soon-to-be seasonal classics, celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, New Years Eve, and more. Featuring full big band orchestrations by Feifke, this is sure to be one swingin' night to ring in the holiday season!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 8 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Off the Top! With Jason Kravits at the Birdland Theater

Whether you recognize him from Broadway (The Drowsy Chaperone, Relatively Speaking) or TV (Kimmy Schmidt, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Practice), you've never seen Jason Kravits quite like this. In this performance, Jason invents an entire cabaret, from scratch, right before your eyes. Every song, every lyric, every show-biz anecdote, humblebrag and overshare...made up, on the spot, based on your suggestions. Backed by the most daring band in the business, and featuring very special guests, Jason creates a solo, improvised musical-comedy high-wire act you've got to see to believe. It's the show of a lifetime...every time!

All tickets $20-25, $10 food/drink minimum

December 8 (Sunday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 8 (Sunday) at 9:30PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, MURRAY HILL. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

TICKET INFORMATION:

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You