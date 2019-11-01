Birdland Jazz Club Announces Schedule for November 11-November 17

Birdland Jazz Club has announced its upcoming schedule for the week of November 11. Acts include The Django Reinhardt Festival 20th Anniversary, Joe Alterman Trio, Christina Crawford's "Mommie Dearest: The Musical" In Concert, and more!

See below for the full listing:

November 11 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Christina Crawford's "Mommie Dearest: The Musical" In Concert

By popular demand, the Broadway at Birdland concert series is excited to present another performance of Christina Crawford's "Mommie Dearest: The Musical" in concert on Monday, November 11 at 7pm. This event is dedicated to Christopher Crawford, who fought in Viet Nam, and all those who serve our country. Composer David Nehls and Christina Crawford have created the musical (based on the 40th anniversary edition of the memoir), complete with two New York readings directed by Joe Barros. The musical, with a book by Christina Crawford, Music by David Nehls and lyrics by Crawford and Nehls, tells the courageous story of brother and sister struggling to survive the abuse by a powerful sociopathic Hollywood woman against all odds, with neither power nor money of their own.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

November 11 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Donald Edwards Quintet "The Color of US Suite" at the Birdland Theater

The Donald Edwards Quintet performing a new jazz work entitled "The Color Of US Suite."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 11 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 12 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Inbar Paz at the Birdland Theater

Inbar Paz is an award-winning, New York-based jazz bassist and composer whose deep, versatile sound has been acknowledged by internationally acclaimed jazz musicians. A leading female bassist on the NYC jazz scene, Paz draws inspiration from a variety of music genres which help form her one of a kind style.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 12-17 (Tuesday-Sunday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Django Reinhardt Festival 20th Anniversary

The Django Festival Allstars bring the music of the legendary Gypsy Jazz Guitarist Django Reinhardt fully into the 21st century. Their unique, high energy performances pay tribute to Reinhardt who is considered one of the greatest guitar players of all time. Reinhardt's driving, swinging style became known as 'hot jazz' and it continues to grow in popularity throughout the world...in great part to the success of the Django Festival Allstars who honor the traditions of "gypsy jazz" adding their own interpretations, arrangements and original compositions with stunning virtuosity!

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

November 12 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

November 13 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 13 (Wednesday 7:00PM and 9:45PM and Thursday at 9:45PM)

Joe Alterman Trio at the Birdland Theater

The Birdland Theater is excited to welcome Joe Alterman back to the Stage!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 14 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Taulant Mehmeti Gypsy Quartet

Kosovo born Albanian guitarist Taulant Mehmeti is a natural improviser, drawing upon the rich Balkan rhythms and gypsy music he grew up hearing and playing. Along with his deep interest in jazz and Django Reinhardt, Charlie Parker and Wes Montgomery as major influences, his musical sensibility is equally informed by funk, rock, and world music genres. Taulant's music weaves these bright strands into a shimmering tapestry of his own creation.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 24 (Thursday) at 7:00PM

La Tanya Hall featuring Andy Milne and Unison at the Birdland Theater

After enjoying accolades while singing, performing and touring with icons in numerous genres as a support artist, La Tanya Hall re-emerges as a multi-faceted jazz vocalist and interpreter extraordinaire with her new full length album, Say Yes. Though her gorgeous, emotionally intuitive vocals take center stage, the expansive collection is, at heart, a collaborative effort with Unison, a newly formed NYC trio led by Hall's husband Andy Milne on piano, featuring John Hebert on bass and Clarence Penn on drums.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 15 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 15-16 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Roger Kellaway Trio at the Birdland Theater

Kellaway is not only a major pianist, he is a composer of protean ability, writing in the music fields of jazz, classical and "pop," also scoring for films and television. Roger's acclaimed "Cello Quartet" albums are described by some as "crossover," "chamber jazz" and by others as the beginning of "New Age" music. They were the first in an eclectic array of projects beginning in the 1960s.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 16 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 17 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Leanne Borghesi & Marta Sanders: "SHOW BROADS"

This new comedy duet brings together two brassy belters and promises a night of Jazz, Latin, Broadway and original tunes. SHOWBROADS is a bawdy nightclub act with hot music, over the top laughs, and not an ingenue in sight. Leanne and Marta will be joined by Don Kelly on drums, Jim Piela on brass/winds and Jamie Mohamdien on bass.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

November 17 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

The Return of Pete 'n' Keely at the Birdland Theater

George Dvorsky and Sally Mayes recreate their starring roles in the off-Broadway hit - Pete 'n' Keely! Written by James Hindman and directed by Mark Waldrop, the show features unforgettable, period-perfect musical arrangements by Patrick Brady. The kick-ass band, under the direction of Joe Baker, will feature Bob Renino on bass and serve up hits like "Besame Mucho," "Lover," "But Beautiful, "This Could Be the Start of Something Big," "Fever" and many, many more.

All tickets $20-40, $10 food/drink minimum

November 17 (Sunday) at 9:30PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com. For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080. Ticket prices will vary by performer. At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge. At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





