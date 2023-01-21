Billy May to Play Pre-Valentine's Day Concert at The Green Room 42

Celebrate Valentine's Day early with NYC's HOTTEST Rockstar, Billy May, at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan on Saturday, February 11! Attend Billy's VIP Pre-Show Meet & Greet for photos and autographs. Billy's intimate Unmasked & Unplugged performance features an eclectic mix of his original love songs, heartfelt stories, and classic rock covers spanning The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, and KISS. Billy is dedicating this special show to his adoring national fan base. Join Billy in-person at The Green Room 42, or LIVESTREAM his show for only $19+ from the comfort of your own home anywhere in the world! The livestream ticket link will be emailed 30 minutes prior to Billy's show. At show time, the link will be emailed for a second time to any last-minute ticket buyers.

PRE-VALENTINE'S DAY PROMOTION:

Warm up with HOT New Tix Prices for Billy May's Show!

Ringside Seating: $69 + $4.40 Fees (Includes Pre-Show VIP Meet & Greet 8:55-9:25 PM)

Premium Seating: $59 + $4.37 Fees

Main Dining Room: $49 + $4.34 Fees

Livestream: $19 + $4.82 Fees (Link is emailed 30 min. before showtime)

Ticket price per seat includes a $10 credit to spend on food/beverage at The Green Room 42.

For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220162®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthegreenroom42.venuetix.com%2Fshow%2Fdetails%2FomNZOELgyd3V6G9RPsoo%2F1676169000000?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Billy May's Webpage: https://www.CelebrityEventsRock.com/live-events

Watch Billy up-close and personal as he drives audiences wild with his stellar acoustic original hits and renditions of famous classic rock songs. This untamed Rockstar embodies the heart and soul of Rock & Roll. From his long locks and edgy signature style to his smooth vocals and on-stage moves, Billy instantly captivates the room. Billy hits all the high notes as he unleashes his rocker core full force and doesn't look back. Billy's powerhouse performances and raw guitar energy keep fans on the edge of their seats all night. Experience BILLY MAY: UNMASKED & UNPLUGGED.

There's only ONE NATION...that's KISSNATION! -Paul Stanley of KISS, 1996 MTV Awards. Performing to thousands of fans worldwide for over a decade as the front man in New York City's renowned KISS tribute, KISSNATION, Billy May earned his Rockstar seal of approval. Reveling in the best of both worlds, Billy The Starchild seamlessly transforms into BILLY MAY: UNMASKED & UNPLUGGED. In addition to rockin' his Paul Persona at concert halls, casino showrooms, and cruises, Billy will UNMASK his soulful singer-songwriter side at intimate theaters, clubs, and cabarets. Billy will reveal his rare collection of original love songs that go straight to the heart, as he instantly connects with audiences through poignant lyrics that resonate universally. Featuring original classics like "Promise the Stars" "Shadows on the Wall," "Not Another Tear," "Worth the Wait," "The Winter's Almost Gone," and "She Only Thinks She Knows," just to name a few, Billy's music juxtaposes darkness and light, and serves as a beacon of hope during tough times.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.