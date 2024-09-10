Bill Russell Will Return to Birdland Jazz Club This Month

Sayre’s genius isn’t just in tapping perfectly into the noir world that inspired him. He crafts bold, over-the-top characters who, despite their outrageousness, feel completely believable in this heightened reality. The script is loaded with sharp one-liners, brilliant turns of phrase, and expertly executed callbacks. It has the feel of an old radio play—think *Haunted Honeymoon*, but with no werewolves and plenty of d*ck.