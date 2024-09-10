Bill Russell Will Return to Birdland Jazz Club This Month

The performance is on Monday, September 30 at 7:00 PM.
Birdland Jazz Club will present the return of Tony Award-nominated writer in his new show “Divas I Love Singing Lyrics I Wrote” on Monday, September 30 at 7:00 PM. The evening will welcome special guests Lillias White, Alice Ripley, Erin Davie, and Charity Angél Dawson. The Broadway veterans will perform songs from Side Show; Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens; Pageant; and other musicals with Mr. Russell talking about how those songs came to be. The show will feature music director Mark Hartman on piano, Jeff Potter on drums, and John Loehrke on bass. There is a $35 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.
is an internationally produced librettist who received Tony Award nominations for the book and lyrics for Side Show. Lillias White won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for The Life and recently completed a long run as Hermes in Hadestown. Alice Ripley won the same award for Next to Normal and starred as Violet Hilton in the original production of Side Show. Erin Davie and Charity Angél Dawson each have multiple Broadway credits, and both appeared in the revival of Side Show in 2014.
There is a $20 food and beverage minimum. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.
