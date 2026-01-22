Bianca Marroquín Joins Rob Driemeyer for BROADWAY BARFLY LIVE at Laurie Beechman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bianca Marroquín will appear as a special guest in Broadway Barfly Live with Robert Driemeyer, presented Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Doors will open at 5:30 PM.

Marroquín, who has starred on Broadway as both Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly in Chicago, will join Driemeyer for the cocktail-fueled musical evening, performing a selection of her signature songs.

Following acclaimed appearances at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, and private events at luxury venues including ZO Clubhouse at Rockefeller Center and The Spiral, Broadway Barfly Live continues its journey with this special one-night engagement.

If you love Broadway and a great cocktail, then Broadway Barfly is the show for you! Comic, actor, singer, producer, and YouTube creator Robert Driemeyer (Carolines on Broadway, Comic Strip Live) takes audiences on a stimulating musical adventure through Broadway's fabled nightlife, stirring up spirited songs and saucy stories of classic cocktails and their connections to the Great White Way.

As part of the show, audiences will have the option to indulge in a tasting flight of heady concoctions set to tunes ranging from Cole Porter to Katy Perry.

The evening will feature musical direction and piano by Jesse Warkentin.

Broadway Barfly is represented by Tommaso Cartia, producer and artistic director of NYC's Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders).

Tickets range from $30-$45.